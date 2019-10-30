Sport

Comrades Marathon Association closes entries for the 2020 ultra-marathon

30 October 2019 - 17:25 By Sports Staff
Runners at the finishing the grueling Comrades Marathon.
Runners at the finishing the grueling Comrades Marathon.
Image: Pictures: COMRADES MARATHON ASSOCIATION

The Comrades Marathon Association has closed entries for the 2020 ultra-marathon after reaching the South African cap of 25‚000‚ just three days after the entry opened.

At one point on Tuesday the entry website was doing 36 entries a second‚ race director Rowyn James said.

“We have seen an unprecedented demand for entry into the Comrades Marathon. The rapid uptake of entries by our South African athletes has been phenomenal‚” James said in a statement.

He advised runners that no further online or walk-in entries from local athletes would be accepted and stated that the Comrades Marathon bank account had been temporarily frozen so as not to accept any further bank deposits or EFTs.

James also confirmed that entries postmarked Wednesday‚ October 30 would be accepted.

READ MORE:

Johannes produces another record breaking performance in the Joburg leg of the Women’s 10km Challenge

Namibian sensation Helalia Johannes shone with another breathtaking performance to win the Johannesburg leg of the SPAR Women’s 10km Challenge at ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Prize pool totalling R4.47m up for grabs at next year's Comrades Marathon

Comrades Marathon Association race director Rowyn James said the 90.2km distance for next year's down-run shouldn't be an inhibiting factor to run ...
Sport
4 weeks ago

No more couch potatoes: proud Dream Chasers runners cross the finish line

SPONSORED | Weeks of hard work have paid off for the Fedhealth Dream Chasers, who now have grand plans to keep running
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Minister Mbalula fires salvo at Rulani Mokwena: 'Pirates doesn't have a coach' Soccer
  2. Mosimane takes aim at the Soweto derby: 'I don’t know if Pirates fans will ... Soccer
  3. Totalsports removes Springbok player poster ahead of 2019 Rugby World Cup final Rugby
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane told to explain his relentless attack against ... Soccer
  5. Siya Kolisi watched the 2007 Rugby World Cup final in a tavern because 'I ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Five hot topics from Tito Mboweni's mid-term budget speech
Violent clash between police and foreign nationals in Cape Town
X