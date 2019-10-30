SportsLIVE PODCAST | THE SHOWDOWN: what to expect from the 2019 RWC final

It's a contrast of two playing styles and managerial methods between what Jones describes as the "clear-saying" Rassie Erasmus vs the "loose canon" Eddie Jones.

Host Sbu Mjikeliso chats with Jones, who is in Tokyo and will be at the final at Yokohama Stadium, about standout topics leading up to the SA vs England final, including two pertinent questions for Erasmus: will there be a cost to sticking with Willie le Roux at fullback and should he find a way for Francois Louw in the starting line-up?

