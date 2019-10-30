SportsLIVE PODCAST | THE SHOWDOWN: what to expect from the 2019 RWC final

Sport

30 October 2019 - 12:17 By Sbu Mjikeliso
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi is determined to lead the SA team to a third Rugby World Cup triumph.
Not many predicted that the Springboks would face England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan this year but, according to Sunday Times UK rugby writer Stephen Jones, these are the two best teams of the tournament and they face off in a final for the ages.

It's a contrast of two playing styles and managerial methods between what Jones describes as the "clear-saying" Rassie Erasmus vs the "loose canon" Eddie Jones.

Host Sbu Mjikeliso chats with Jones, who is in Tokyo and will be at the final at Yokohama Stadium, about standout topics leading up to the SA vs England final, including two pertinent questions for Erasmus: will there be a cost to sticking with Willie le Roux at fullback and should he find a way for Francois Louw in the starting line-up?

