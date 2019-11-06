SportsLIVE PODCAST | Boks Are World Champions (feat. Whiteley & Kankowski)

We hear directly from the leaders of the pack that made history by delivering the third Rugby World Cup to these shores, Siyamthanda Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus.

The SportLIVE podcast also caught up with former Springboks Warren Whiteley and Ryan Kankowski, who gave their insight as to how the 32-12 victory over England at Yokohama Stadium last Saturday was masterminded.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts