Sport

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Boks Are World Champions (feat. Whiteley & Kankowski)

06 November 2019 - 14:33 By sbu mjikeliso
Bok captain Siya Kolisi with the Webb Ellis trophy as the South African national rugby team arrives for a media conference at OR Tambo International Airport on November 5, 2019.
Bok captain Siya Kolisi with the Webb Ellis trophy as the South African national rugby team arrives for a media conference at OR Tambo International Airport on November 5, 2019.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Springboks arrived in the country to a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport, where scores of fans sang songs of jubilation, displaying an utterly joyous side of SA.

Hear from the players: 

We hear directly from the leaders of the pack that made history by delivering the third Rugby World Cup to these shores, Siyamthanda Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus.

The SportLIVE podcast also caught up with former Springboks Warren Whiteley and Ryan Kankowski, who gave their insight as to how the 32-12 victory over England at Yokohama Stadium last Saturday was masterminded.

For more episodes, click here.

Subscribe for free: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts

LISTEN | Bakkies Botha: 'Siya Kolisi will lift the trophy'

SportsLIVE caught up with 2007 Rugby World Cup-winning Springbok Bakkies Botha ahead of the 2019 final between the Springboks and England.
Sport
5 days ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | THE SHOWDOWN: what to expect from the 2019 RWC final

Not many predicted that the Springboks would face England in the Rugby World Cup final in Japan this year but, according to Sunday Times UK rugby ...
Sport
1 week ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Tim Sukazi: 'TS Galaxy are the Barcelona of Africa'

TS Galaxy founder Tim Sukazi visited the Tiso Blackstar Multimedia studios to chat about Galaxy, the GladAfrica Championship club that made history ...
Sport
2 weeks ago

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Team SA: despair in Doha (feat. Peter Stemmet)

Team SA came back from the IAAF Athletics Championships in Doha this past week without a single medal, which was in stark contrast to the 2017 ...
Sport
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. 'No. This is your moment' - Why coach Rassie wouldn't lift the World Cup trophy ... Rugby
  2. WATCH | Faf de Klerk greeting Prince Harry in an SA flag cozzie is a whole mood Rugby
  3. Eddie Jones stunned after England's World Cup final defeat to the Springboks Rugby
  4. Bok coach Erasmus reveals why he agonised over Kolisi on the eve of the Rugby ... Rugby
  5. LOL! Woman responding to 'Mapimpi’s DM' after 4 years has the internet shaking Rugby

Latest Videos

The Boks are back! Springboks make triumphant return to SA
Rugby World Cup memes: You've gotta love Mzansi's humour
X