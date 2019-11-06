SportsLIVE PODCAST | Boks Are World Champions (feat. Whiteley & Kankowski)
06 November 2019 - 14:33
The Springboks arrived in the country to a hero's welcome at OR Tambo International Airport, where scores of fans sang songs of jubilation, displaying an utterly joyous side of SA.
Hear from the players:
We hear directly from the leaders of the pack that made history by delivering the third Rugby World Cup to these shores, Siyamthanda Kolisi and Rassie Erasmus.
The SportLIVE podcast also caught up with former Springboks Warren Whiteley and Ryan Kankowski, who gave their insight as to how the 32-12 victory over England at Yokohama Stadium last Saturday was masterminded.
