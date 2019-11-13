Sport

WATCH | Five moments from the Springbok trophy tour that made us proud AF

13 November 2019 - 07:00 By Kyle Zeeman

It has been a whirlwind week and a half for the Springboks since winning the Rugby World Cup earlier this month.

As they took the trophy on a tour across the country, we have never been prouder. From the moment the trophy was presented to fans at OR Tambo International Airport last week, the country has been filled with Springbok fever.

The team toured the country to show off the trophy and thank fans for their support. They travelled through Pretoria, Johannesburg, Soweto, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

Thousands packed the streets to celebrate the champions, making incredible memories along the way.

Although there are countless highlights, here are just five moments from the tour that left us proud to be South African.

Faf shows off his broeks to Arch Desmond Tutu.

Faf de Klerk has become a national key point for sporting his famous SA-flag Speedo, and he took a moment during a stop in Cape Town to show off his broeks to Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

We wonder if Tutu ordered a pair like Faf's.

Faf keeps his clothes on, but shows Archbishop Tutu his SA flag undies

Archbishop Desmond Tutu, standing behind the victorious Springbok team led by it's first black captain, Siya Kolisi, must be feeling an immense sense ...
News
1 day ago

Siya brings it home

Siya Kolisi received an overwhelming amount of love and support from his hometown, Zwide, in Port Elizabeth, when he brought the team to town at the weekend.

The bus was mobbed as people ran to grab a glimpse of their hero.

WATCH | Springbok captain Siya Kolisi mobbed in hometown Zwide during trophy tour

Pictures and videos of overjoyed community members welcoming Siya Kolisi and his team circulated on social media
Sport
1 day ago

Women takes her shot with Mapimpi

During their stop in East London over the weekend, one fan threw a bra at Makazole Mapimpi.

In a video shared on social media, the rugby player is seen talking to fans from the tour bus when he suddenly tries to catch a bra that is thrown at him.

WATCH | Woman throws bra at Mapimpi during Bok tour in East London

during the Springboks' national tour with the Webb Ellis Cup in East London, one fan decided to throw a bra at Mapimpi.
Sport
1 day ago

Teacher quits her job to cheer the Boks

Cheryldene Schouw was so determined to attending the tour in Cape Town on Monday that she quit her job as a crèche teacher when her boss refused to give her the day off.

“I wouldn't miss such a golden opportunity to see our national team and my favourite captain, Siya Kolisi. I said: ‘It’s okay if I can't have the day off, then I'm out of here.' I don't mind not having a job. Today means so much for me. There will be other job opportunities,” she said.

Creché teacher quit her job just so she could cheer the Boks in Cape Town

Bok fan Cheryldene Schouw of Bonteheweul was so adamant about attending the team’s trophy tour in Cape Town on Monday that that she quit her job as a ...
News
1 day ago

Singing Ma Brenda Fassie's Vul'indlela

The team finished off their tour with a special moment in Cape Town. The players danced to Brenda Fassie's hit Vul'indlela while people cheered them on.

Videos of the moment were shared all over social media.

