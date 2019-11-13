WATCH | Five moments from the Springbok trophy tour that made us proud AF

It has been a whirlwind week and a half for the Springboks since winning the Rugby World Cup earlier this month.

As they took the trophy on a tour across the country, we have never been prouder. From the moment the trophy was presented to fans at OR Tambo International Airport last week, the country has been filled with Springbok fever.

The team toured the country to show off the trophy and thank fans for their support. They travelled through Pretoria, Johannesburg, Soweto, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.

Thousands packed the streets to celebrate the champions, making incredible memories along the way.

Although there are countless highlights, here are just five moments from the tour that left us proud to be South African.