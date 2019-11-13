WATCH | Five moments from the Springbok trophy tour that made us proud AF
It has been a whirlwind week and a half for the Springboks since winning the Rugby World Cup earlier this month.
As they took the trophy on a tour across the country, we have never been prouder. From the moment the trophy was presented to fans at OR Tambo International Airport last week, the country has been filled with Springbok fever.
The team toured the country to show off the trophy and thank fans for their support. They travelled through Pretoria, Johannesburg, Soweto, Durban, East London, Port Elizabeth and Cape Town.
Thousands packed the streets to celebrate the champions, making incredible memories along the way.
Although there are countless highlights, here are just five moments from the tour that left us proud to be South African.
Faf shows off his broeks to Arch Desmond Tutu.
Faf de Klerk has become a national key point for sporting his famous SA-flag Speedo, and he took a moment during a stop in Cape Town to show off his broeks to Archbishop Desmond Tutu.
We wonder if Tutu ordered a pair like Faf's.
Siya brings it home
Siya Kolisi received an overwhelming amount of love and support from his hometown, Zwide, in Port Elizabeth, when he brought the team to town at the weekend.
The bus was mobbed as people ran to grab a glimpse of their hero.
Women takes her shot with Mapimpi
During their stop in East London over the weekend, one fan threw a bra at Makazole Mapimpi.
In a video shared on social media, the rugby player is seen talking to fans from the tour bus when he suddenly tries to catch a bra that is thrown at him.
Teacher quits her job to cheer the Boks
Cheryldene Schouw was so determined to attending the tour in Cape Town on Monday that she quit her job as a crèche teacher when her boss refused to give her the day off.
“I wouldn't miss such a golden opportunity to see our national team and my favourite captain, Siya Kolisi. I said: ‘It’s okay if I can't have the day off, then I'm out of here.' I don't mind not having a job. Today means so much for me. There will be other job opportunities,” she said.
Singing Ma Brenda Fassie's Vul'indlela
The team finished off their tour with a special moment in Cape Town. The players danced to Brenda Fassie's hit Vul'indlela while people cheered them on.
Videos of the moment were shared all over social media.