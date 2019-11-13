Siya Kolisi meets Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp - and it's pure gold!

Siya Kolisi may have woken up this morning feeling like his encounter with Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp was all a dream.

Spoiler alert, Siya. It wasn't.

The Springbok captain reached superstar level 1,000 on Tuesday night when he was out for dinner with SA cricketer Faf du Plessis and bumped into Jürgen.

The football personality is apparently in town on some secret business and rolled up to the table where Siya was seated next to Faf.

Someone captured the moment and Faf shared it on social media.

In the snap, Siya and Jürgen are deep in conversation. We wonder if they are discussing Springbok Faf de Klerk's broeks.

“About last night. When your mate Siya Kolisi has the biggest fan moment ever when he meets this legend Jürgen Klopp. What a genuine guy! Can see why his players would love him,” Faf wrote in the caption.