Sport

Lombard finds back nine form to regain lead at Africa’s major

16 November 2019 - 16:31 By AFP
South Africans Zander Lombard and Louis Oosthuizen shake hands on the 18th green after completing the third round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Saturday.
South Africans Zander Lombard and Louis Oosthuizen shake hands on the 18th green after completing the third round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at Sun City on Saturday.
Image: Warren Little/Getty Images

Overnight leader Zander Lombard recovered from a horror start to card a par score of 72 and hold a one-shot lead after the third round of the European Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club at Sun City on Saturday.

Lombard, ranked number 234 in the world and without a win on the European Tour, will head into Sunday with a tournament total of 11 under-par as slippery greens and challenging pin placements meant another day of high scores in the third round.

He saw his overnight lead cut by a shot on Saturday, but is aiming to become the second home player to win ‘Africa’s Major’ since 2008.

The 24-year-old was three over-par after eight holes, a sloppy start after his impressive 65 on Friday, but recovered to card four birdies in his final 10 holes.

He is one shot ahead of compatriot Louis Oosthuizen (71) and Belgian Thomas Detry (69), whose erratic back nine saw him joint leader with Lombard heading down the 18th fairway before a dropped shot.

Detry carded 35 on his front nine, but his run heading back to the clubhouse included five birdies, a bogey and a double-bogey in what was truly a mixed bag.

Englishman Oliver Wilson carded seven birdies and two bogeys for a 67 to go into Sunday on eight under-par for the tournament and in touch with the leaders. He is joined on that score by Swede Marcus Kinhult (70).

The Nedbank Golf Challenge is the penultimate tournament in the 2019 Race to Dubai, whose leader, Austrian Bernd Wiesberger, carded 70 on Saturday for a tournament total of six under-par and a share of sixth position.

READ MORE

Nedbank leader Lombard: ‘Playing with legends was nervy’

The first part of Zander Lombard’s Nedbank Golf Challenge dream was realised on Friday when he shot a 65 in front of playing partners Ernie Els and ...
Sport
6 hours ago

Oosthuizen leads after opening-round charge at ‘Africa’s Major’

Home favourite Louis Oosthuizen produced a stunning birdie blitz to card a faultless nine-under-par 63 for a three-shot lead after the first round of ...
Sport
2 days ago

SA hope Lombard surges into Nedbank Challenge lead at Sun City

SA's Zander Lombard stormed into the lead with a seven-under-par 65 in the second round of the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pirates superfan Goodenough clears the air on 'joining Chiefs': I will never ... Soccer
  2. Chiefs boss Kaizer Motaung cautions against fans getting carried away Soccer
  3. Percy Tau on the brink of joining select list of players headed by Benni ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane: 'I can’t go to Germany because they won’t take ... Soccer
  5. Ghana muscle past Bafana Bafana in Cape Coast Soccer

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X