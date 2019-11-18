Lewis Hamilton apologises to Albon after rare error

Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton apologised to Alexander Albon on Sunday for a collision that cost the Red Bull rookie a first Formula One podium.

The Mercedes driver, who clinched his latest title in Texas two weeks ago and had nothing at stake in the race at Interlagos, was handed a five second penalty for the penultimate lap incident.

“I fully accept the responsibility. I fully accept I was coming from behind so I’m the one that touched him, not the other way round,” said the 34-year-old Briton.

“I massively apologise to Albon. I went for a move... the gap was kind of there, but obviously it closed right at the end and completely my fault.

“It’s probably the first time I’ve come together with someone for a long, long time... I went straight to him after the race to apologise.”

Hamilton was demoted to seventh, his 32nd consecutive finish in the points and one short of his own record, while Albon ended up 14th.

“His time will come,” said Red Bull team boss Christian Horner.

Albon said Hamilton, on fresher tyres, would probably have got past anyway further down the road but third would have been his.

“It wasn’t meant to be, next race,” he said.