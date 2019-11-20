Sport

SportsLIVE PODCAST | Downs Dynasty plus Am & Mapimpi's roots (feat Elliot Fana)

20 November 2019 - 14:24 By sbu mjikeliso
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi

There’s trouble in paradise, if reports are to be believed - at Mamelodi Sundowns there's apparently a rift between head coach Pitso Mosimane and Alex Shakoane.

Allegations are that a campaign to oust the multiple league winning and CAF Champions League winning coach, Mosimane, has resumed in earnest. Are we seeing the end of the Downs Dynasty?

And we are joined on the line from Alice, in the Eastern Cape, by former Border Bulldogs coach Elliot Fana, who mentored Rugby World Cup winning Springboks Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi.

Fana gives the background to their rise to prominence in the sport and also runs the rule on how rugby can develop more young, black talents like the duo in a province that’s perennially stricken with strife.

