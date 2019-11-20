SportsLIVE PODCAST | Downs Dynasty plus Am & Mapimpi's roots (feat Elliot Fana)

And we are joined on the line from Alice, in the Eastern Cape, by former Border Bulldogs coach Elliot Fana, who mentored Rugby World Cup winning Springboks Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi.

Fana gives the background to their rise to prominence in the sport and also runs the rule on how rugby can develop more young, black talents like the duo in a province that’s perennially stricken with strife.

SportsLIVE is a MultimediaLIVE production.