WATCH|This Caster Semenya advert by Nike will give you all the damn feels

Caster Semenya is an inspiration among young people who aspire to be athletes.
Champion athlete Caster Semenya and sports brand Nike have again collaborated on an ad, delivering a powerful message of hope and pursuing one's dreams regardless of unfavourable conditions.

The ad is narrated by Caster and is titled “birth place of dreams”. Shot in Ga Masehlong, Limpopo, the athlete reminisces about her upbringing and the support she received from her family, who always encouraged her to accept herself.

From a young age, she loved sport and pursued it even when no-one believed she could do it.

“I don't think people thought I will be great. Only when you do it, that's when people start believing that okay, but how far will she go? I'm grateful I grew up in this village. I knew I love sports and I know sports will get me where I want to be.”

She reflects on how her sister used to tell her she looked like a boy, and in response she would say: “I know I look like a boy.so what?”

Caster mentors aspirant athletes and says of them:  “I want them to believe in themselves, but the most important is that they must love one another.”

Watch the video below:

