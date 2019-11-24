Former Bafana Bafana stars Mark Williams‚ Aaron Mokoena and Jimmy Tau didn’t need convincing to be part of the Gary Player Invitational at Sun City this weekend.

The annual event‚ that is hosted by the 18-time major winner‚ has already raised over $64m for charity over the past 20 years and it is targeting the $100m mark.

Former Bafana captain Mokoena‚ who played for Ajax Amsterdam in Holland‚ Blackburn Rovers and Portsmouth in England among others‚ said he is always available to give back to the less fortunate and was happy to help raise funds for under privileged children.

“I came from humble beginnings‚" said Mokoena.

"I know from personal experience that there are kids out there who can become influential people but are struggling because of their circumstances.