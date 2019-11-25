Sport

Golf legend Gary Player: 'People are scared to invest in SA today because of crime'

25 November 2019 - 11:36 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
Tommy Fleetwood (R) of England with Gary Player (R) on November 17 2019.
Tommy Fleetwood (R) of England with Gary Player (R) on November 17 2019.
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

SA golf legend Gary Player has decried the high levels of crime that have spiraled out of control in the country.

The highly respected 18-time major winner and philanthropist said crime is hurting SA's tourism.

“We are an unusual and remarkable country‚" he said.

"The only thing that makes me sad is‚ when are we going to stop this crime which is hurting our tourism?

"Tourism is one of the most essential things that we need in our country at the moment because of the people that are pouring in here.

“People are scared to invest in South Africa today because of crime‚ we all have to stand up and talk about this crime because it is hurting everybody.

"For our children’s future‚ we have to get things right.

"If we could stop crime like in Singapore‚ which has no crime‚ we will be the richest country per capita in the world.

"We have a challenge and we all have to play our part by talking about it because nothing is being done about it.

"Someone gets murdered and you don’t even hear anything about it again.

"We have a phenomenal country but we all have a duty to perform.”

Player congratulated the Springboks for winning the Rugby World Cup early this month.

“Why did we win the Rugby World Cup this year?

"We won it for a special reason‚" he said.

"England played their very best against New Zealand and the odds of them playing like they did against us were not as high as we thought.

"Our guys were passionate‚ some of them lived in shacks‚ some of them had their grandparents looking after them‚ they had their suffering and they had a chance to become world champions.

“They knew that everybody in SA‚ I think even the bloody criminals‚ were pulling for them to win and they won in such great style.

"We are proud of them and it was such a remarkable thing.

"We are an incredible country with sport and there is an old saying in which Nelson Mandela‚ our great hero‚ re-emphasized that sport can change the world.”

READ MORE:

Fleetwood comes from behind to win Nedbank Challenge in play-off

Tommy Fleetwood made three eagles before winning a sudden death play-off in the Nedbank Golf Challenge at the Gary Player Country Club on Sunday.
Sport
1 week ago

Warning issued for thunderstorms in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo

The South African Weather Service has urged the public to be vigilant as severe thunderstorms are expected to hit Gauteng, Mpumalanga and some parts ...
News
6 days ago

Zander Lombard leads SA's charge ahead of Louis Oosthuizen at Sun City

South Africa's Zander Lombard recovered from a poor start to shoot a level-par 72 and retain the lead after the third round of the Nedbank Golf ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Deon Davids rumoured to be next Springbok coach Sport
  2. Sundowns' Patrice Motsepe expands his empire into the Blue Bulls Rugby
  3. Mpoto the penalties hero as SA U-23s edge Ghana to the Tokyo Olympics Soccer
  4. Chiefs set to play before another sellout crowd for the fourth weekend in ... Soccer
  5. Samir Nurkovic: Kaizer Chiefs have ‘the best fans in the world’ Soccer

Latest Videos

Onlookers flock to scene of a brazen cash-in-transit heist
Five spicy Malema quotes in lead-up to December's EFF conference
X