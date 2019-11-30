Sport

Lewis Hamilton ends 'long slog' with pole in Abu Dhabi

30 November 2019 - 16:35 By AFP
Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP, second placed qualifier Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP and third placed qualifier Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrate in parc ferme during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 30, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Pole position qualifier Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP, second placed qualifier Valtteri Bottas of Finland and Mercedes GP and third placed qualifier Max Verstappen of Netherlands and Red Bull Racing celebrate in parc ferme during qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi at Yas Marina Circuit on November 30, 2019 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Image: Will Taylor-Medhurst/Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton claimed his first pole position in four months with a scorching record lap at the Yas Marina circuit on Saturday as Mercedes dominated qualifying ahead Sunday’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The recently crowned champion delivered a late lap in one minute and 34.779 seconds to outpace team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who is set to start from the back of the grid after collecting penalties for taking new engines.

It was a stunning way for Hamilton to finish the ‘qualifying season’ and improved his career record total to 88 poles, five of them in Abu Dhabi.

It was his first pole since the German Grand Prix in July and his fifth of the year.

“It’s been such a long slog to try and get this pole position,” admitted Hamilton.

“Yesterday was quite wobbly so I had to regroup overnight and come back focussed.”

On team radio, he told his crew: “That’s what I’ve been looking for!“ Max Verstappen was third for Red Bull ahead of the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel with Alex Albon taking sixth in the second Red Bull. The Dutchman will start alongside Hamilton on the front row.

“As a team it’s been a really strong day,” said Bottas. “We saw in qualifying that we had good pace and, as I’m going to start last, we’ll take that fighting spirit forward tomorrow.”

Verstappen said: “I think today was the best we could do. We all know Mercedes are dominant here, but I think there are a lot of chances in this race.”

Lando Norris won his intra-team qualifying battle with McLaren partner Carlos Sainz to take seventh ahead of Renault’s Daniel Ricciardo with Sainz ninth and Nico Hulkenberg, in his final weekend with Renault, 10th.

Most read

  1. Called a ‘traitor’: George Lebese opens up on leaving Chiefs for Sundowns Soccer
  2. Shots fired! Did Kaizer Chiefs coach Ernst Middendorp throw shade at his ... Soccer
  3. Chiefs' consistency in the league catches Pirates coach Mokwena's attention Soccer
  4. Cape Town City among a number of international clubs duped by a fake footballer Soccer
  5. Eddie Jones: 'I got it badly wrong ... but part of me is pleased for Siya and ... Rugby

Latest Videos

Ready, set and go! Black Friday has arrived
North West traffic officers accused of trying to bribe driver

Related articles

  1. Hamilton reflects on F1 toll as Bottas announces marital split Motorsport
  2. Ferrari happy to hear Hamilton could be available in 2021 Motorsport
  3. Bottas reprimanded but sets the pace in Abu Dhabi Motorsport
  4. Lewis Hamilton can sign off in style at Abu Dhabi finale Sport
  5. Hamilton can sign off in style at Abu Dhabi finale Motorsport
  6. Bottas sets the pace in Abu Dhabi as Vettel crashes Motorsport
  7. Bottas sets the pace in Abu Dhabi as Vettel crashes Sport
  8. Ferrari says the air is clear after Brazil collision between Leclerc and Vettel Motorsport
  9. Ferrari drivers should apologise for their crash, like Hamilton did: Brawn Motorsport
X