WWE superstars return to tour South Africa

04 December 2019 - 11:34 By Ofentse Ratsie
WWE wrestler Seth Rollins ion action during the WWE LIVE match.
Image: WWE LIVE

South African wrestling fans are in for a real treat after it emerged that the WWE is set to tour the country next year.

The stars of the show will be in action on April 29 at Grand Arena Grandwest in Cape Town‚ April 30 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on May 1 and 2.

"We are excited to return to South Africa and present four action-packed live events for our passionate fans in the region‚" said WWE senior vice president Stefan Kastenmuller.

Fans attending WWE Live will see their favourite superstars‚ including Seth Rollins‚ Becky Lynch‚ Charlotte Flair‚ Bobby Lashley‚ The O.C‚ Ricochet‚ Aleister Black and many more.

Sport
"Fans can look forward to experiencing a night of family-friendly entertainment that will create lifelong memories‚" he said.

Each week‚ WWE’s flagship programming Raw and SmackDown airs live in South Africa exclusively on SuperSport.

