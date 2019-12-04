South African wrestling fans are in for a real treat after it emerged that the WWE is set to tour the country next year.

The stars of the show will be in action on April 29 at Grand Arena Grandwest in Cape Town‚ April 30 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban and at Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on May 1 and 2.

"We are excited to return to South Africa and present four action-packed live events for our passionate fans in the region‚" said WWE senior vice president Stefan Kastenmuller.

Fans attending WWE Live will see their favourite superstars‚ including Seth Rollins‚ Becky Lynch‚ Charlotte Flair‚ Bobby Lashley‚ The O.C‚ Ricochet‚ Aleister Black and many more.