Arena Holdings sports journalist Sibusiso Mjikeliso wins at SAB Awards

05 December 2019 - 13:54 By Jessica Levitt
Sibusiso Mjikeliso won two awards on the night.
Image: Supplied

Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group) took home the Newcomer of the Year gong at the 39th annual SAB Sports Media Awards in the audio media category on Tuesday.

SportsLIVE is a weekly podcast hosted by journalist Sibusiso Mjikeliso, who has sporting experts take listeners through the stories behind the scoreboard.

SportsLIVE was the only podcast to win in the audio category. The other winners were all from radio stations.

Mjikeliso also won the Sports Feature Writer of the Year award.

He said the recognition meant a lot. “Not only does it feel good, it validates some of the hard work I've put in this year."

The podcast has been running for only six months and has 30 episodes on the platform. You can listen to it free here.

The judges applauded the standard of entries, saying there was lots to be celebrated.

The winners each received R15,000.

