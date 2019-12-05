Arena Holdings sports journalist Sibusiso Mjikeliso wins at SAB Awards

Arena Holdings (formerly Tiso Blackstar Group) took home the Newcomer of the Year gong at the 39th annual SAB Sports Media Awards in the audio media category on Tuesday.

SportsLIVE is a weekly podcast hosted by journalist Sibusiso Mjikeliso, who has sporting experts take listeners through the stories behind the scoreboard.

SportsLIVE was the only podcast to win in the audio category. The other winners were all from radio stations.

Mjikeliso also won the Sports Feature Writer of the Year award.

He said the recognition meant a lot. “Not only does it feel good, it validates some of the hard work I've put in this year."