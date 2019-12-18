Sport

Fury accepts Joshua's sparring offer ahead of Wilder rematch in Las Vegas

18 December 2019 - 12:23 By Reuters
Tyson Fury holds the lineal heavyweight belt as he celebrates a victory.
Tyson Fury holds the lineal heavyweight belt as he celebrates a victory.
Image: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Tyson Fury says he is willing to take up fellow Briton Anthony Joshua's offer of sparring to prepare for his February rematch with WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Fury is set to face American Wilder on February 22 in Las Vegas after the pair battled to a draw last December, a result that saw Wilder retain his title.

"I would love to have you in camp, work out for this fight and give Deontay Wilder a proper beating," Fury posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I hope you mean it, as I'd love to have you in training camp with me. When I do beat Wilder I will fight you AJ, no problem."

Earlier this month, Fury split with trainer Ben Davison and teamed up with Javan 'Sugar' Hill.

Joshua, who reclaimed the IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles with his victory over Andy Ruiz Jr this month, made the offer as he said the 31-year-old would be more likely to agree to fight him at a later date.

"I think honestly he might beat Wilder next time," Joshua told Sky Sports News.

"I think Fury would fight me quicker than Wilder would, so if that's the case I want him to win. Imagine that fight on British soil.

"If Tyson needs me, I'll go out and spar with him to get him ready for Wilder."

For the first title defence of Joshua's second stint as world champion he is likely to face unbeaten Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, the WBO's mandatory challenger, or Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev -- the mandatory challenger for the IBF. 

READ MORE:

WATCH: Boxer considers legal action after ring ropes break

SA heavyweight boxing champion Ruann Visser is considering legal action after he was injured in a freak accident before a scheduled title defence in ...
Sport
1 day ago

Beaten Andy Ruiz Jr wants Anthony Joshua rematch but others ahead in line

A beaten Andy Ruiz Jr called for a rematch after Anthony Joshua won back an array of world heavyweight titles in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, but the ...
Sport
1 week ago

‘Last Born’ Tete paid for zigging when he should have zagged against Casimero

Zolani “Last Born” Tete zigged when he was supposed to have zagged in front of John Riel Casimero‚ who shattered his dreams of retaining the WBO ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Former Springbok coach Peter de Villiers's daughter loses battle against cancer Rugby
  2. Orlando Pirates’ new coach a true motivator with a clear plan Sport
  3. Mosimane after Zinnbauer's arrival at Pirates: 'I'll speak to Rulani and find ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs to provide free tickets Soccer
  5. Graeme Smith: I didn't trust CSA Sport

Latest Videos

FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
16 Days of Light: Shining a Light on Joey & Anisha van Niekerk
X