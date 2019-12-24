'I run my own race': how Caster Semenya inspired a nation in 2019

Olympic gold medallist Caster Semenya endured one of the most difficult years of her career in 2019, but the champion stayed strong and undefeated.

Here is how Semenya inspired the nation this year.

Facing discrimination

Earlier this year, Semenya was faced with a challenge after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland ruled in favour of the International Association of Athletics Federations' proposed regulations regarding athletes with differences of sex development (DSD).

The new rules instructed that DSD athletes such as Semenya, who compete in events from the 400m to the mile, to take medication to lower their testosterone levels.

The 28-year-old world champion said she would not take part in the process and would instead lodge an appeal via her legal team.