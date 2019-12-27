Sport

SA race-walking star fails dope test

27 December 2019 - 16:04 By David Isaacson
Lebogang Shange reacts after the men's 20km race walk in The Mall in London during the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships.
Image: Roger Sedres/ImageSA/Gallo Images

SA race-walking star Lebogang Shange has failed a doping test for a steroid‚ the Athletics Integrity Unit has announced.

The 29-year-old‚ who ended fourth at the world championships two years ago‚ tested positive for trenbolone‚ an anabolic steroid that is reportedly used in veterinary medicine.

The integrity unit‚ which falls under the sport’s world governing body‚ said on its website that a notice of allegation had been issued.

Shange’s positive test comes a few months after sprinter Carina Horn was caught for doping shortly before the world championships in Doha a few months ago.

Shange‚ who competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics‚ ended fourth in the men’s 20km walk at the 2017 world championships in London in a 1hr 19min 18sec SA record.

Shange‚ who competed out of Europe at the height of his career‚ is is also a former African and All-Africa Games champion.​

