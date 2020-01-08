Sport

Maria Sharapova handed Australian Open wildcard

08 January 2020 - 09:05 By AFP
Russia's Maria Sharapova in action during her match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on December 19 2019.
Russia's Maria Sharapova in action during her match against Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi on December 19 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova was on Wednesday handed an Australian Open wildcard as she attempts to resurrect her career after an injury-plagued 2019.

The 32-year-old, who won the tournament in 2008, has slipped down the rankings to 147, outside automatic qualification, and was bounced out of the Brisbane International this week in the first round.

But the Russian remains a big name and she will line up at Melbourne Park once again after it was announced on the tournament website that she would be a wildcard.

Until Brisbane, Sharapova had not played since a first-round loss to career-long rival Serena Williams at the US Open in August, with her season ruined by a shoulder injury.

"It was a long match. I think this is going to be a good test for my shoulder, not so much right now, but maybe tomorrow and the day after to see how I feel," she said after her Brisbane defeat on Tuesday.

"I definitely lost speed on it and strength toward the end of the match, but that comes with time. I have to be patient with that."

Sharapova, who made her Australian Open debut in 2003, also revealed she had been battling a virus "where I just couldn't keep anything in".

READ MORE:

Smoke delays unlikely at Australian Open, say organisers

Smoke from bushfires is unlikely to delay the Australian Open tennis Grand Slam, organisers said on Tuesday, insisting they have pulled out all the ...
Sport
1 day ago

South Africa's Kevin Anderson back to winning ways in ATP Cup

Fit-again South African Kevin Anderson won his first match since returning to competitive tennis with a 6-0 6-3 victory over Chile's Cristian Garin ...
Sport
1 day ago

Serena Williams powers past Camila Giorgi for first win of 2020

Serena Williams found her power game after a sluggish start as she overcame qualifier Camila Giorgi to open her 2020 season with a straight-sets ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Mosimane after Sundowns slash Chiefs' lead: 'I told you a long time ago May is ... Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane on Tokelo Rantie: 'You must come to training‚ neh?' Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs congregated at the place where it all started in Phefeni 50 years ... Soccer
  4. Kaizer Chiefs celebrates its 50th anniversary: Here are five must-know facts ... Soccer
  5. Sundowns coach Mosimane confirms he's eyeing former Chiefs star Musona Soccer

Latest Videos

Australia's relentless bushfires: What we know so far
Mayor's mayhem
X