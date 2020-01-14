Sport

Australian Open practice suspended due to poor air quality

14 January 2020 - 09:27 By Reuters
A general view of the city shrouded in smoke ahead of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 14, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
A general view of the city shrouded in smoke ahead of the 2020 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 14, 2020 in Melbourne, Australia.
Image: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images

Australian Open practice was temporarily suspended on Tuesday due to poor air quality as bushfires continued to rage across the country.

Tournament organisers said practice at Melbourne Park had been suspended briefly but qualifying matches were scheduled to go ahead at 1100 am local time (0000 GMT).

"Conditions onsite are improving and are being constantly monitored," a Tennis Australia spokeswoman said.

"Further decisions will be made using onsite data and in close consultation with our medical team, the Bureau of Meteorology and scientists from EPA Victoria."

Twenty-eight people have been killed and thousands made homeless in recent months as huge fires across the country have scorched through 11.2 million hectares (27.7 million acres), nearly half the area of the United Kingdom.

The bushfires have affected a number of elite sporting competitions involving soccer, rugby league and cricket, and poor air conditions have raised fears for players' health at tennis's first Grand Slam.

Australian Open men's champion Novak Djokovic expressed concern earlier this month that bushfire smoke might cause some health problems for players.

Tournament organisers said last week that play would be confined to Melbourne Park's three roofed stadiums and eight indoor courts in the "unlikely case of extreme smoke conditions". 

READ MORE:

Novak Djokovic sweeps past Rafael Nadal in ATP Cup final

Novak Djokovic swept past long-time rival Rafael Nadal in a battling display at the ATP Cup final Sunday to lay down a marker ahead of the Australian ...
Sport
1 day ago

Serena Williams breaks three-year title drought to win in Auckland

Serena Williams won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory over fellow American Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic ...
Sport
1 day ago

F1 champion Hamilton donates R7.1m to Australian wildlife rescue

The bushfires have left 26 people dead and killed or injured an estimated one billion animals
Motoring
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Kaizer Chiefs shoot down any link to signing Keagan Dolly Soccer
  2. Kaizer Motaung explains why he never wore the No 10 jersey at Chiefs Soccer
  3. Kaizer Motaung: Tribute to a Guluva who said Voetsek Verwoerd Sport
  4. Kaizer Motaung reveals how Chiefs managed to sweep up the best players Soccer
  5. King Kaizer Motaung reflects on glamour boys' 50-year journey Sport

Latest Videos

'Satanic’ artist says there's more coming - and it might be more controversial
Refugees camp in CT tourist hotspot: How did we get here?

Related articles

  1. Shane Warne’s cap raises R10m for bushfire appeal Cricket
  2. Maria Sharapova handed Australian Open wildcard Sport
  3. Smoke delays unlikely at Australian Open, say organisers Sport
  4. Serena Williams powers past Camila Giorgi for first win of 2020 Sport
  5. South Africa's Kevin Anderson back to winning ways in ATP Cup Sport
  6. Military reservists called up as thousands flee Australian fires World
  7. Kevin Anderson returns to give Novak Djokovic a tough night in ATP Cup Sport
X