Sport

Five men to watch at the Australian Open

19 January 2020 - 12:23 By AFP
Serbia's Novak Djokovic takes a break during training at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2020 .
Serbia's Novak Djokovic takes a break during training at Melbourne Park on January 18, 2020 .
Image: REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

Five players to watch in the men's draw at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tournament of the season, which starts on Monday:

- Novak Djokovic -

Melbourne Park is a home away from home for the Serbian world number two who has won seven of the last 12 Australian Opens since making his Grand Slam breakthrough on its hardcourts way back in 2008.

Djokovic, who has amassed 16 Major tournament wins, thrashed his old sparring partner Rafael Nadal in last year's final to kick off another phenomenal year where he won his fifth Wimbledon title and collected five tournament victories to take his career tally to 77.

Now 32 and seeded two, he enters the tournament after leading Serbia to the ATP Cup title in Sydney with few betting against 'Nole' dominating his favourite event once again.

- Roger Federer -

Tennis royalty Federer is rapidly becoming the oldest swinger in town but even at 38, he still has the tools to add to his all-time record of 20 Grand Slam titles.

Switzerland's Roger Federer during a practice session.
Switzerland's Roger Federer during a practice session.
Image: REUTERS/Ciro De Luca

Retirement talk is never far away at his age but there are few signs he plans to call a halt this year, when Federer will look to fill the only gap in his trophy cabinet -- Olympic singles gold.

Like Djokovic, he has a liking for Melbourne Park, where he has won six titles, most recently in 2018.

But he enters the opening Grand Slam of 2020 rusty, with no competitive matches under his belt this season.

The Swiss great crashed last year in the fourth-round to Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas, who is 17 years his junior.

- Rafael Nadal -

Top-ranked Nadal, so often Federer's nemesis, can deliver the ultimate slap to the great Swiss by equalling his 20 Major titles in Melbourne.

Spain's Rafael Nadal speaks at a press conference.
Spain's Rafael Nadal speaks at a press conference.
Image: REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

The Mallorcan, the first man to be world number one in three different decades, won the 2009 final against a tearful Federer but that remains his best showing in Australia, with four runner-up finishes to his name.

Nadal, 33, has been the gallant loser in two of the last three deciders but it would be just like the indomitable Spaniard to hit back with a long-awaited second Australian Open title on February 2.

- Stefanos Tsitsipas -

Expectations are high for the 21-year-old Tsitsipas, who stunned Federer last year en route to the Melbourne semi-finals before making a breakthrough by winning the season-ending ATP Finals in London -- the youngest to do so since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates winning his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany during day 3 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, January 5, 2020.
Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece celebrates winning his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany during day 3 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, January 5, 2020.
Image: AAP Image/Albert Perez/via REUTERS

It was a standout year for the 1.93m (6ft 4in) Greek, who lifted two other trophies to end the season as world number six.

But apart from his Melbourne run, he wasn't such a threat at Grand Slams, losing in the first-round at Wimbledon and the US Open and in the fourth round at Roland Garros.

He admitted last week to sometimes losing focus at crunch moments with Tsitsipas needing to show he has what it takes to break the Big Three's stranglehold on the Major titles.

- Nick Kyrgios -

When Kyrgios plays, controversy is never far away and the combustible Canberran could well provide some fireworks at Melbourne Park.

Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his Semi Final singles match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on January 11, 2020.
Australia's Nick Kyrgios reacts during his Semi Final singles match against Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney on January 11, 2020.
Image: REUTERS/Edgar Su

The Australian is possessed of a huge forehand and serve -- when he's not serving underarm -- but all too often allows emotions to get in the way, sparring with umpires, fans and fellow players.

The 24-year-old, however, heads into his home Grand Slam seemingly more reserved after spearheading efforts to raise funds for bushfire-ravaged Australia, a disaster that he admits has impacted him deeply.

READ MORE:

Five women to watch at the Australian Open tennis

Serena Williams can make history at the Australian Open as she pursues a 24th Grand Slam singles title, which would equal Margaret Court's all-time ...
Sport
1 hour ago

Serena Williams goes for grand slam singles title record - again

Before the start of the Australian Open, the first grand slam of the season, it looked like a new era for women's tennis was on the horizon; that was ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Djokovic faces Struff, Barty takes on Tsurenko at Australian Open

Novak Djokovic will begin his quest for an eighth Australian Open title against Jan-Lennard Struff, while Ash Barty's bid to become the first ...
Sport
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies Soccer
  2. 'He was just smoking': Kaizer Motaung on failed Serbian coach Soccer
  3. Sundowns coach Mosimane reveals why he targets Chiefs with controversial ... Soccer
  4. Mosimane says Mokwena left with the Sundowns 'classified book' when he joined ... Soccer
  5. 'Important to stay where you are loved' - Pitso Mosimane confirms contract ... Soccer

Latest Videos

First electric truck launched in SA as SAB plans for greener liquor delivery
What R92m can get you in Johannesburg: Inside the 'Gatsby' mansion

Related articles

  1. Serena Williams, back in the wins, aims to end long Slam record quest Sport
  2. Australian Open practice suspended due to poor air quality Sport
  3. Novak Djokovic sweeps past Rafael Nadal in ATP Cup final Sport
  4. Serena Williams breaks three-year title drought to win in Auckland Sport
  5. F1 champion Hamilton donates R7.1m to Australian wildlife rescue news
  6. Shane Warne’s cap raises R10m for bushfire appeal Cricket
  7. Maria Sharapova handed Australian Open wildcard Sport
X