Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has sent his condolences to the family of legendary boxer Peter ‘Terror’ Mathebula.

The 67-year-old Mathebula‚ who was the first SA black boxer to win a world title when he upstaged Korean Tae-Shik Kim to claim the WBA flyweight title in US in December 1980‚ died in Mohlakeng in Randfontein at the weekend after a long illness.

“I give my salute to this legendary boxer and also take pride to his selfless remarkable victory.

"We should all remember that his world title victory happened during the dark days of apartheid where a black man was never given the slightest chance to succeed‚” said Mthethwa.

“His victory back in 1980 gave the black nation a sense of pride and a place to belong.

"Interestingly‚ the fight that won him the world title was against Tae Shik Kim of South Korea and was fought on foreign turf‚ compounding the adversities that Mr Mathebula was faced with.

“When he won that fight‚ his victory brought with it hope and a sense of pride for all black South Africans (at the time).

"Terror Mathebula was the first black man to win a boxing world title and winning it on a foreign soil.

"He will forever be remembered as one of the South Africans who demonstrated that anything in life is possible as long as you put your mind to it.

"May his legendary soul rest in peace and my heartfelt condolences to the Mathebula family.

"Trust in the Lord as he will give you strength.”

In 2015‚ the ministry honoured Mathebula with the Andrew Mlangeni Green Jacket that came with a cash incentive and two years later he received the Lifetime Achievement award.