Sport

Faultless Alexander Zverev strolls into Australian Open third round

Zverev will play the winner of Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili and Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco for a place in the fourth round

23 January 2020 - 12:44 By Reuters
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning the match against Belarus' Egor Gerasimov.
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates winning the match against Belarus' Egor Gerasimov.
Image: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Alexander Zverev put his serving woes behind him as he cruised into the third round of the Australian Open on Thursday with a dominant 7-6(5) 6-4 7-5 win over Belarusian battler Egor Gerasimov.

Seventh seed Zverev racked up an astonishing 31 double-faults in three defeats at the season-opening ATP Cup but committed none against Gerasimov while bashing nine aces and landing an encouraging 78% of his first serves at Rod Laver Arena.

Zverev wavered when serving for the match at 5-3, allowing world number 98 Gerasimov to break back and level to 5-5, but the combustible German talent wrapped up the contest soon after with a barrage of stunning forehand winners.

Zverev will play the winner of Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili and Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco for a place in the fourth round. 

READ MORE:

Fired-up Roger Federer storms into Australian Open third round

Ruthless Swiss master Roger Federer kept intact his 20-year record of reaching at least the third round of the Australian Open after crushing Serb ...
Sport
22 hours ago

SA's Kevin Anderson battles through to Australian Open second round

South African tennis ace Kevin Anderson was made to sweat on his way to the second round of the Australian Open with a win over Belarusian qualifier ...
Sport
1 day ago

Below-par Serena Williams fends off Tamara Zidansek to reach third round

Serena Williams admitted she was frustrated and not at her best as she fought off a stubborn Tamara Zidansek to reach the Australian Open third round ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane on Andile Jali: 'It's unbelievable' Soccer
  2. 'He was just smoking': Kaizer Motaung on failed Serbian coach Soccer
  3. Jonty Rhodes on privilege: 'I literally was competing only with the white ... Cricket
  4. Percy Tau warned by his Belgian side Club Brugge Soccer
  5. Mantwa Khoza, wife of PSL chairman and Pirates owner Irvin Khoza, dies Soccer

Latest Videos

SAHRC and Mpianzi family ‘blocked’ from visiting scene of boy’s death
'We won't hand in our guns!': Amnesty won't make these South Africans split ...

Related articles

  1. Naomi Osaka makes net-busting start to Australian Open title defence Sport
  2. 15-year-old Coco Gauff stuns Venus Williams in Australian Open first round Sport
  3. 'I'm just Olympia's mom': Serena's history chase begins with quick win Sport
  4. Five men to watch at the Australian Open Sport
  5. Five women to watch at the Australian Open tennis Sport
  6. Serena Williams goes for grand slam singles title record - again Sport
X