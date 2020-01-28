Sport

Fact-check: Footage of helicopter crash is not Kobe Bryant's

28 January 2020 - 07:10 By Jessica Levitt
The world is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant.
The world is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant.
Image: Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP

Hours after the death of basketball star Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, was confirmed, footage of what was purportedly the chopper going down went viral.

The video, published on YouTube and entitled 'Kobe Bryant Helicopter crash LIVE footage', has raked in more than 340,000 views.

However, respected fact-checking site Snopes has debunked the footage, reporting that it was of a crash in the UAE in December 2018. Snopes reports that four people were killed in that incident. The footage was published on The National, an English-language news service in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, tributes for the nine people killed in Sunday's crash continue to pour in, with fans of Bryant mourning the basketball world's loss.

MORE

Five moments that made NBA star Kobe Bryant great

Retired basketball star, Kobe Bryant died on Sunday in a plane crash.
Sport
22 hours ago

Grammy Awards begin with love letter to late NBA star Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday, was honoured at the Grammys
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

SA celebs heartbroken by Kobe Bryant's death

Tributes pour in for basketball legend Kobe Bryant
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Nine people dead in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Nine people were killed in the helicopter crash that claimed the life of NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Los Angeles officials ...
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Oh Jonty, you beauty, your truth will set them free Sport
  2. Pitso Mosimane bemoans sluggish Mamelodi Sundowns performance Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs snatch win in snore fest Soccer
  4. Black mark against the game Sport
  5. Middendorp admits the football dished out by Chiefs is not a fantastic meal Soccer

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X