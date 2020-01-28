'Heartbroken, devastated' LeBron James vows to continue Kobe Bryant legacy

NBA superstar LeBron James said on Monday he was "heartbroken and devastated" over the death of Kobe Bryant while vowing in an Instagram post to continue Bryant's championship legacy with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bryant, a five-time NBA champion in 20 seasons with the Lakers, died on Sunday at age 41 in a helicopter crash only hours after Lakers star James overtook him for third on the league's all-time scoring list.

"I'm heartbroken and devastated my brother," James posted. "Man I love you big bro.

"I promise you I'll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation and it's my responsibility to put this sh*t on my back and keep it going!!

"Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here!"