Sport

More than a million people ask NBA to incorporate image of Kobe Bryant into its logo

28 January 2020 - 13:27 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter, Gianna, died on Sunday.
Kobe Bryant and his 13-year old daughter, Gianna, died on Sunday.
Image: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

In a viral petition, more than a million people have called on the NBA to add to its logo an image of multi-award-winning basketball star Kobe Bryant.

The petition was started by Nick M on Change.org on Monday morning.

Pleading with Bryant's supporters to back him, Nick said: “With the untimely passing of the great Kobe Bryant, please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalise him forever as the new NBA logo.”

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died on Sunday when the helicopter they were in crashed into a remote field in Las Virgenes, the Californian city of Calabasas confirmed on Sunday.

The current logo, according to BBC, bears the silhouette of 81-year-old former LA Lakers player Jerry West. 

MORE

Five moments that made NBA star Kobe Bryant great

Retired basketball star, Kobe Bryant died on Sunday in a plane crash.
Sport
1 day ago

US comedian dragged for post about Kobe Bryant's death

'Kobe Bryant died 23 years too late'
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

SA celebs heartbroken by Kobe Bryant's death

Tributes pour in for basketball legend Kobe Bryant
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Oh Jonty, you beauty, your truth will set them free Sport
  2. Pitso Mosimane bemoans sluggish Mamelodi Sundowns performance Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs snatch win in snore fest Soccer
  4. Black mark against the game Sport
  5. Middendorp admits the football dished out by Chiefs is not a fantastic meal Soccer

Latest Videos

Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...
From gangster to barista: Meet the ex-convict making Cape Town’s coffee
X