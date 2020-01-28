More than a million people ask NBA to incorporate image of Kobe Bryant into its logo

In a viral petition, more than a million people have called on the NBA to add to its logo an image of multi-award-winning basketball star Kobe Bryant.

The petition was started by Nick M on Change.org on Monday morning.

Pleading with Bryant's supporters to back him, Nick said: “With the untimely passing of the great Kobe Bryant, please sign this petition in an attempt to immortalise him forever as the new NBA logo.”

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others died on Sunday when the helicopter they were in crashed into a remote field in Las Virgenes, the Californian city of Calabasas confirmed on Sunday.

The current logo, according to BBC, bears the silhouette of 81-year-old former LA Lakers player Jerry West.