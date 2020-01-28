Sport

WATCH | Footage of Kobe Bryant explaining why he used helicopters within LA surfaces

28 January 2020 - 09:25 By Rethabile Radebe
In the footage Bryant says LA traffic gets congested, meaning he would lose out on family time.
Image: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Archived video footage of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant explaining why he used his helicopter in Los Angeles has surfaced.

In it, Bryant says LA traffic gets congested between certain hours, which would result in him losing out on family time and important milestones in his children's lives.

“Traffic started getting really, really bad, right, and I was sitting in traffic and I wonder if I'm missing a school play because I was sitting in traffic ... I had to figure out a way where I could still train and focus on the craft, but still not cut off my family time, so that is when I looked into helicopters.”

Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.

Tributes for the sports star have poured in from all over the world. Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters.

