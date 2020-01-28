WATCH | Footage of Kobe Bryant explaining why he used helicopters within LA surfaces
Archived video footage of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant explaining why he used his helicopter in Los Angeles has surfaced.
In it, Bryant says LA traffic gets congested between certain hours, which would result in him losing out on family time and important milestones in his children's lives.
“Traffic started getting really, really bad, right, and I was sitting in traffic and I wonder if I'm missing a school play because I was sitting in traffic ... I had to figure out a way where I could still train and focus on the craft, but still not cut off my family time, so that is when I looked into helicopters.”
Dad first... Mamba second 💔🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/p19Iy3KXlU— Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) January 27, 2020
Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven other people.
Tributes for the sports star have poured in from all over the world. Bryant is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and three daughters.