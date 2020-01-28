WATCH | Footage of Kobe Bryant explaining why he used helicopters within LA surfaces

Archived video footage of late basketball legend Kobe Bryant explaining why he used his helicopter in Los Angeles has surfaced.

In it, Bryant says LA traffic gets congested between certain hours, which would result in him losing out on family time and important milestones in his children's lives.

“Traffic started getting really, really bad, right, and I was sitting in traffic and I wonder if I'm missing a school play because I was sitting in traffic ... I had to figure out a way where I could still train and focus on the craft, but still not cut off my family time, so that is when I looked into helicopters.”