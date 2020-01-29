I promise you, I’ll continue your legacy: LeBron James to Kobe Bryant
LeBron James has broken his silence after the death of his friend and mentor Kobe Bryant, in an emotional post.
Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash, along with seven other people.
“Man, I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try, I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” wrote James on Instagram.
“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!!”
Bryant's final post on Twitter before his death was a message to James, telling him: “continuing to move the game forward King James. Much respect my brother.”
Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644— Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020
James sent his condolences to Bryant's wife Vanessa and his three children, Natalia Diamante, Bianka Bella and Capri Kobe.
“I promise you, I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially [the] Laker Nation and it’s my responsibility to put this sh** on my back and keep it going!!
“Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!” said James.
I’m Not Ready but here I go. Man I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had! I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!! I’m heartbroken and devastated my brother!! 😢😢😢😢💔. Man I love you big bro. My heart goes to Vanessa and the kids. I promise you I’ll continue your legacy man! You mean so much to us all here especially #LakerNation💜💛 and it’s my responsibility to put this shit on my back and keep it going!! Please give me the strength from the heavens above and watch over me! I got US here! There’s so much more I want to say but just can’t right now because I can’t get through it! Until we meet again my brother!! #Mamba4Life❤️🙏🏾 #Gigi4Life❤️🙏🏾
