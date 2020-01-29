I promise you, I’ll continue your legacy: LeBron James to Kobe Bryant

LeBron James has broken his silence after the death of his friend and mentor Kobe Bryant, in an emotional post.

Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles. His 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash, along with seven other people.

“Man, I sitting here trying to write something for this post but every time I try, I begin crying again just thinking about you, niece Gigi and the friendship/bond/brotherhood we had!” wrote James on Instagram.

“I literally just heard your voice Sunday morning before I left Philly to head back to LA. Didn’t think for one bit in a million years that would be the last conversation we’d have. WTF!!”

Bryant's final post on Twitter before his death was a message to James, telling him: “continuing to move the game forward King James. Much respect my brother.”