Sport

'Roger is Roger' - Novak Djokovic not underestimating ageless great

Federer and Djokovic have dominated the Australian Open for years with the all-conquering pair sharing 12 of the last 14 titles

29 January 2020 - 09:28 By AFP
Novak Djokovic reacts during his match against Canada's Milos Raonic.
Novak Djokovic reacts during his match against Canada's Milos Raonic.
Image: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Novak Djokovic is ever respectful of "great fighter" Roger Federer, but the Serb goes into their Australian Open semi-final as clear favourite after beating the Swiss maestro in every Grand Slam meeting since Wimbledon 2012.

The pair enjoy one of world sport's greatest rivalries and will be facing each other on Thursday for a 50th time stretching back to 2006. Djokovic leads 26-23.

While Federer won their last clash at the ATP Finals in November, the Serb has a psychological edge at the Slams, beating him in all five showdowns since losing in the All England club semis eight years ago.

Sixteen-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic has also been in fine touch at Melbourne Park as he targets a record eighth title, dropping just one set en route to the last four.

In contrast, Federer has lived dangerously, two points from defeat against John Millman in the third round and incredibly saving seven match points in his quarter-final against Tennys Sandgren.

Roger Federer (R) prepares to shake hands with Australia's John Millman after his victory during their men's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2020.
Roger Federer (R) prepares to shake hands with Australia's John Millman after his victory during their men's singles match on day five of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 24, 2020.
Image: William WEST / AFP

Djokovic pointed to Federer's heroics in that epic as to why he can never be written off, despite being 38 and in the twilight of his career.

"What he did (against Sandgren) was amazing. He showed me he's one of the best players of all time.

"I mean, he never gives up. When it matters the most, he's focused and he plays his best tennis," said the world number two.

"He's a great fighter. Obviously I have lots of respect for him."

Federer and Djokovic have dominated the Australian Open for years with the all-conquering pair sharing 12 of the last 14 titles.

Djokovic is the defending champion but Federer won in 2018.

- 'Pain and problems' -

"I think conditions suit us well here. Probably something to do with court speed, feeling comfortable down here," said world number three Federer, who is gunning for a 21st Major crown.

"I mean, Novak also has gone on all these runs like I did for 10 years. He did the same for the last 10 years. It helps when you start the year off with a bang. We were able to do that quite a few times."

Djokovic insists his record over Federer at the Slams since 2012 doesn't tell the full story, pointing to their classic Wimbledon final last year.

Former US tennis player John McEnroe comforts Serbia's Novak Djokovic as he gets emotional while talking about Kobe Bryant after winning the men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2020.
Former US tennis player John McEnroe comforts Serbia's Novak Djokovic as he gets emotional while talking about Kobe Bryant after winning the men's singles quarter-final match against Canada's Milos Raonic on day nine of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 28, 2020.
Image: William WEST / AFP

In that memorable fight, the Swiss had two match points and was one shot from victory.

"It's not like I've been dominating the match-ups. I've had success against him, in Grand Slams in particular. But Roger is Roger," he said.

"You know that he's always going to play on such a high level, regardless of the surface.

"He loves to play these kind of matches, big rivalries, semis, finals of Grand Slams. I mean, he'll probably confirm that that's probably the biggest reason why he's still competing."

Federer goes into Thursday's blockbuster on Rod Laver Arena after playing 14 gruelling sets in his last three matches, but insisted "I feel pretty good right now".

He is also under an injury cloud after a rare medical timeout midway through his quarter-final for a groin strain which hampered his movement.

He dropped two sets after comfortably taking the first, before rallying to come through in five.

"I don't know if you can call it an injury. It's just pain and problems," he said afterwards.

"Good nights of sleep, doctors, physios. Hopefully we'll find out that it's actually nothing bad."

READ MORE:

President among well-wishers as Tunisia's Ons Jabeur exits Australian Open

A phone call from her president wasn't enough to help Tunisia's Ons Jabeur as she bowed out of the Australian Open after her historic run to the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Rafa Nadal wary of Dominic Thiem threat, Wawrinka revives past glories

Rafael Nadal is taking nothing for granted in his Australian Open semi-final against Dominic Thiem despite owning a 100 percent record at Grand Slams ...
Sport
1 day ago

Novak Djokovic leads tennis community in mourning 'mentor' Kobe Bryant

Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic led the tennis world in mourning for "mentor" Kobe Bryant on Monday after Melbourne Park awoke to the news ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Sundowns ranked the eighth best in Africa and 83rd in the world, ahead of Wits ... Soccer
  2. Oh Jonty, you beauty, your truth will set them free Sport
  3. Middendorp admits the football dished out by Chiefs is not a fantastic meal Soccer
  4. Pitso Mosimane bemoans sluggish Mamelodi Sundowns performance Soccer
  5. Veteran coach Clive Barker returns to AmaZulu Soccer

Latest Videos

"He left holding a bag and came back in a body bag" - Enoch Mpianzi remembered
Suspensions & further investigations: 5 key points from Lesufi's Parktown Boys' ...

Related articles

  1. Rafa Nadal settles Nick Kyrgios score to keep heat on Roger Federer record Sport
  2. Bittersweet Coco as Djokovic picks up steam at Australian Open Sport
  3. Coco bid ends in tears as Djokovic, Federer blast into quarter-finals Sport
  4. Jabeur hopes to inspire Arab women after reaching Melbourne quarters Sport
  5. Jewish Lit Fest promises constructive dialogue and lively conversations Events
  6. Serena Williams still the GOAT despite Australian Open knockout, say fans Sport
  7. Teenager Coco Gauff ends Naomi Osaka’s title defence in Melbourne Sport
X