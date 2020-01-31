NBA logo designer 'open' to adding Kobe silhouette as petition exceeds 2.9-million signatures

As pressure mounts to have late LA Lakers player Kobe Bryant's silhouette incorporated into the NBA logo, the creator of the current one, Alan Siegel, has told Newsweek he is open to immortalising Bryant, if the league approves.

On Monday, Nick M created a petition on Change.org, asking Bryant's fans to support his petition to pressure the NBA to change its logo in honour of Bryant. By Thursday, it had garnered more than 2.9-million signatures.

The logo, which bears the silhouette of 81-year-old former LA Lakers player and general manager Jerry West, has been the same since it was designed in 1971, according to BBC.

The NBA has not responded to the calls, but Siegel has acknowledged that Bryant's death may have inspired change.

“Things happen in the world that stimulate change like this. It's quite clear that Bryant was a very respected figure by players and around the world. This is a really serious thing that should be considered by the league,” he told Newsweek in an exclusive interview.