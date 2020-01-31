Thiem shoots down young gun Zverev to reach Australian Open final

Dominic Thiem won the new-generation battle with Alex Zverev 3-6 6-4 7-6(3) 7-6(4) to reach his first Australian Open final on Friday and set up the ultimate test against Melbourne Park maestro Novak Djokovic.

In an enthralling semi-final featuring a rain interruption, a lighting failure and a plenty of drama besides, the fifth seeded Austrian shrugged off a sluggish start and was braver on the big points under the roof at Rod Laver Arena.

He thrashed two blazing forehand winners to raise three match points in the decisive tiebreak, then sealed it with a cross-court volley to book his third Grand Slam final after losing the last two French Open deciders to Rafa Nadal.

“Both of us could have won this today,” Thiem, who dumped Nadal from the quarter-finals, said on court. “Maybe (I have) a little bit of experience, little bit of something else. He’s just 22, maybe not long before he makes it to his first Grand Slam final.

“It was an unreal match, again two tiebreaks, so tough and so close. It was almost impossible to break him.”