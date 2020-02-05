Bok fan Roger Federer nearly missed World Cup final over haircut
Tennis superstar Roger Federer says he almost missed South Africa’s Rugby World Cup triumph because he was having a haircut.
Fortunately, he was just in time to watch the awards ceremony from the pavement on his way home.
The 38-year-old Swiss star, who has won a record 20 grand slam titles, was speaking upon his arrival at Cape Town International Airport ahead of a charity match in the city on Friday.
Federer won over many South Africans when he pledged his support to the Springboks during their World Cup campaign. He sent a video message to captain Siya Kolisi, which was widely shared around the world.
Asked if the World Cup win meant a lot to the Federer household – his mother is South African-born – he confessed he had nearly missed the whole thing.
“I went to the hairdresser while the match was on ... I should have known better,” Federer said, drawing laughs from about 100 journalists. “I watched the trophy ceremony from the sidewalk. I was getting emotional and all that stuff.”
On Friday Federer will face off with long-time rival Rafael Nadal, himself a 19-time grand slam champion, and play a doubles match involving billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and comedian Trevor Noah.
The event aims to set a new attendance record for a live tennis match: 50,000.
Federer said he was unsure of Noah’s tennis skills and had only watched a few videos.
“He doesn’t have to worry because we'll make sure he looks good,” he added.
The match aims to raise $1m (about R14.7m) for Federer's charity foundation.