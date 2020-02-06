The Match in Africa: Four things to look forward to at the Roger vs Rafa tennis tournament

There is one day to go until 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer plays his first match in Africa.

Federer will go face-to-face with 18-time Grand Slam champion and rival Rafael Nadal at Cape Town Stadium at 8.30pm on Friday.

Funds raised will go towards children's education and athletic programmes in Africa. The match is being held in partnership with the Roger Federer Foundation.

Speaking to Tennis356, Federer said: “When I realised something very special could happen I knew it was only Rafa who could make this event truly special for the people here.”

Here are four things to look forward to at the match:

Ndlovu Youth Choir

The Ndlovu Youth Choir will provide entertainment.

The choir rose to fame when it made it to the finals of America's Got Talent in 2019.

“They wowed the world on America’s Got Talent. Now they’re back to perform at Cape Town's Match In Africa.

“See a true South African success story in action as the Ndlovu Youth Choir delivers an exclusive performance, before Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal face each other for the first time ever on African soil,” a statement read.