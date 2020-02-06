Sport

The Match in Africa: Four things to look forward to at the Roger vs Rafa tennis tournament

06 February 2020 - 12:22 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
Image: Getty Images

There is one day to go until 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer plays his first match in Africa.

Federer will go face-to-face with 18-time Grand Slam champion and rival Rafael Nadal at Cape Town Stadium at 8.30pm on Friday.

Funds raised will go towards children's education and athletic programmes in Africa. The match is being held in partnership with the Roger Federer Foundation.

Speaking to Tennis356, Federer said: “When I realised something very special could happen I knew it was only Rafa who could make this event truly special for the people here.”

 

Here are four things to look forward to at the match:

Ndlovu Youth Choir 

The Ndlovu Youth Choir will provide entertainment. 

The choir rose to fame when it made it to the finals of America's Got Talent in 2019.  

“They wowed the world on America’s Got Talent. Now they’re back to perform at Cape Town's Match In Africa.  

“See a true South African success story in action as the Ndlovu Youth Choir delivers an exclusive performance, before Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal face each other for the first time ever on African soil,” a statement read.

Zip Zap

Zip Zap Circus will also be providing their magic at the Match in Africa, for the second time.  

The Cape Town-based social circus initially became involved when it was invited to add an authentic “African flavour” to the series' #3 Exhibition Night in Zurich, Switzerland, in 2017.

“It is such an accolade to be invited back to participate in this incredible showcase of young African talent. We value our association with the Roger Federer Foundation that supports educational and athletic programmes for children in Africa, which is perfectly aligned with Zip Zap’s mission.

“To perform on this world stage is testament to the calibre of talent we are developing and the thousands of young lives we are impacting every day,” said Laurence Estève, co-founder and CEO of Zip Zap, in a statement.

Pro-celebrity doubles match

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates will lace up his tennis shoes as he doubles up with Federer.

They will go up against Nadal and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.

“We accept your challenge, but be prepared for the crowd in SA to be on our side!” Noah wrote to Federer.

The official match 

The singles' match between Federer and Nadal will start at 8.30pm.

The match and entertainment will be televised by a number of broadcasters throughout the world, including SuperSport.

It will also be broadcast live, and free, by the initiative's broadcast partners and via digital platform Tennis TV.

Below is a list of items that will not be allowed into the stadium. 

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer landed in SA on February 5 2020 ahead of his Match for Africa against Rafael Nadal on February 7 2020 in Cape Town. Federer hopes to raise at least $1m (about R14,7m) from the match for charity.

MORE

Bok fan Roger Federer nearly missed World Cup final over haircut

Tennis superstar Roger Federer says he almost missed South Africa’s Rugby World Cup triumph because he was having a haircut.
Sport
21 hours ago

Federer spreads love in Namibia ahead of 'Match in Africa' with Nadal, Gates and Noah

Federer will play alongside Trevor Noah, Bill Gates and Rafael Nadal
Sport
1 day ago

Trevor Noah winds up Bill Gates, Roger Federer ahead of match in SA

Heavy hitters Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will have to tone down their lightning-speed serves and smashes when they team up with comedian Trevor ...
Sport
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Temba Bavuma: 'I'm black and that’s my skin colour‚ I play cricket because I ... Cricket
  2. Middendorp cannot guarantee Chiefs stars Billiat‚ Khune and Akumu game time ... Soccer
  3. Middendorp explains why Billiat hasn't been seen in Chiefs' lineup for 6 weeks Soccer
  4. 'SA must understand how the North Africans play‚' says Mosimane Soccer
  5. Sundowns' likely opponents in Wednesday's CAF Champions League quarterfinal draw Soccer

Latest Videos

From Springbok support to raising over $1m for charity - 3 highlights from ...
Warrant of arrest issued for Jacob Zuma: What now?
X