WATCH | Clash of champions as Siya Kolisi takes on Roger Federer at tennis

Kolisi suffered a knee injury in the Stormers' 27-0 Super Rugby victory over the Hurricanes at Newlands on Saturday.

He will be out of rugby for 10-12 weeks, but the injury didn't stop him trying his luck against Federer.

After arriving in Cape Town on Wednesday, the 38-year-old tennis star — whose mother is South African — said he hoped to meet Kolisi, and his dream came true less than 24 hours later.

Federer pledged his support for the Springboks during their World Cup campaign in Japan last year. He sent a video message to Kolisi which was widely shared around the world.

Later on Thursday, Federer went to Cape Town Stadium and pronounced the tennis court constructed for Friday night "amazing".