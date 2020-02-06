Sport

WATCH | From Springbok support to raising nearly R15m for charity: three highlights from Federer's presser

06 February 2020 - 12:04 By Deepa Kesa

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer on Wednesday spoke of his excitement at taking on rival Rafael Nadal in the sixth edition of the Match for Africa. The event takes place on Friday at Cape Town Stadium.

The exhibition, the first in the Match for Africa series to be played on the African continent and Federer's first match in his mother's home country, supports children's education and athletic programmes in Africa.

Federer hopes to raise at least $1m (about R14.8m) and is confident that with Rafa, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and South African comedian Trevor Noah, the mark will be surpassed.

The four will compete in a doubles' match.

Federer said he was unsure whether his children would follow in his footsteps as a tennis player and admitted that he made the mistake of attending a haircut appointment while the final of the 2019 Rugby World Cup (RWC) was on.

