Ndlovu Youth Choir keen to ace it at Federer vs Nadal showdown
Grand Slam champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will today go face-to-face in possibly the greatest tennis match to be held in SA.
To say Saffas are excited is an understatement.
Case in point. SA's national treasure, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, cannot wait to serenade the country with its favourite songs.
The choir will provide entertainment at “The Match in Africa” tournament before the singles match between Federer and Nadal, which will start at 8.30pm.
The choir rose to fame when it made the finals of America's Got Talent in 2019.
“They wowed the world on America’s Got Talent. Now they’re back to perform at Cape Town's Match In Africa.
“See a true South African success story in action as the Ndlovu Youth Choir delivers an exclusive performance, before Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal face each other for the first time ever on African soil,” a statement from the choir read.
Only 3 days to go before we perform to the biggest crowd to watch a tennis match in the history of the sport. @rogerfederer @RafaelNadal @BillGates and @Trevornoah we got this. You go boys!!! 🎾🙌🏾 #matchinafrica pic.twitter.com/jzQo8IVtvZ— Ndlovu Youth Choir (@ChoirAfrica) February 4, 2020
Speaking on 702, director and conductor Ralf Schmitt said the songs the choir will be performing are a reminder of where they come from.
“We are going to be performing all our favourites like African Dream, Africa Higher Love and a new piece I wrote for the choir called Believe.
“The new song is a song just to encourage South Africans to remember where they come from and to always be true to themselves. It's a very special song to us and we are excited to perform it,” said Schmitt.
The tournament will also feature a celebrity doubles match in which billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates and Federer will go up against Nadal and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.
“Be prepared for the crowd to be on our side,” said Noah when he accepted the challenge.
Hey @RogerFederer, you & @billgates want to play doubles against me & @RafaelNadal!? Okay. We accept your challenge, but be prepared for the crowd in SA to be on our side! See you Feb 7 in Cape Town! Masihambe! #MatchInAfrica— Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 29, 2020
I’m excited to team up with @rogerfederer again for the Match in Africa Friday in Cape Town. Playing alongside Roger is always a thrill, and I can’t wait to face off against @RafaelNadal and @Trevornoah. pic.twitter.com/WMlbBtZwVC— Bill Gates (@BillGates) February 4, 2020
For help polishing your lyrics so you can sing along too, below are two videos of the choir's rendition of the songs.
African Dream
Africa Higher Love