Ndlovu Youth Choir keen to ace it at Federer vs Nadal showdown

Grand Slam champions Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal will today go face-to-face in possibly the greatest tennis match to be held in SA.

To say Saffas are excited is an understatement.

Case in point. SA's national treasure, the Ndlovu Youth Choir, cannot wait to serenade the country with its favourite songs.

The choir will provide entertainment at “The Match in Africa” tournament before the singles match between Federer and Nadal, which will start at 8.30pm.

The choir rose to fame when it made the finals of America's Got Talent in 2019.

“They wowed the world on America’s Got Talent. Now they’re back to perform at Cape Town's Match In Africa.

“See a true South African success story in action as the Ndlovu Youth Choir delivers an exclusive performance, before Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal face each other for the first time ever on African soil,” a statement from the choir read.