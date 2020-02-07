Sport

WWE superstar 'Big Show' is coming to SA

07 February 2020 - 07:00 By Mninawa Ntloko
WWE Wrestler Big Show (Paul Donald Wight II) attends the Miami Dolphins vs New York Jets game at Met Life Stadium on December 8, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Image: Al Pereira/Getty Images

Giant WWE superstar "The Big Show" is coming to South Africa.

TimesLIVE can reveal that the 47-year-old Big Show, real name Paul Wight, will be part of the WWE LIVE tour of SA that will have events in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg in April and in May.

Big Show last appeared in SA in 2011 and the superstar, who is also an actor, recently made a return to the ring after a nearly two-year absence.

Injuries kept him out of the ring for that period but he is back to thrill South African fans along with WWE mainstays Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bobby Lashley, The O.C., Ricochet,  Aleister Black and many others.

Since making his debut in 1999, Big Show has won numerous titles, including the WWE, WCW and ECW Championships.

The WWE LIVE tour of SA starts at Grand Arena Grandwest in Cape Town on Wednesday April 29, then the focus shifts to  Moses Mabhida Stadium, Durban on Thursday April 30, and finally to the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg  on Friday May 1 and Saturday May 2.

