Sport

Siya Kolisi crushes on Trevor Noah: 'Knowing your journey makes me proud to call you our own'

13 February 2020 - 07:35 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.
Springbok captain Siya Kolisi.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

The charity Match in Africa on Friday has left Springbok captain Siya Kolisi in a reflective mood.

On Wednesday, he shared a picture of himself and Trevor Noah, with a heartfelt tribute, congratulating the South African comedian on his achievements.

The two met at the Cape Town match, where Noah played with tennis champion Rafael Nadal against Roger Federer and billionaire businessman Bill Gates.

Before the game, Kolisi gifted Federer with a Springbok jersey, but meeting Noah must have been his greatest highlight.

“Trevor Noah, you are a true inspiration to South Africans, you fly the flag high for the country and we are all forever proud to call you one of our own,” he said.

MORE

Trevor Noah on #MatchInAfrica: I've lived one thousand dreams in one night!

Comedian Trevor Noah has looked back at what will undoubtedly be one of the best weekends of his life
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

Federer v Nadal: A match made in heaven

SA has the world’s biggest gold deposits, the most rhinos, the loudest vuvuzelas and now the world’s biggest tennis match — thanks to Roger Federer ...
News
4 days ago

WATCH | Game, set, Match in Africa and a new world record for Roger Federer

The 50,000 fans who will create a world record for a tennis match crowd began streaming into Cape Town Stadium on Friday for the Match in  Africa ...
News
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Mystery deepens over status of Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena Soccer
  2. From earning R6,000 to R60,000 a month at Chiefs - how Dax's dream turned into ... Soccer
  3. 'It’s a disgrace' - Gavin Hunt directs veiled criticism at Pitso Mosimane over ... Soccer
  4. Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane voices his frustration with Gastón Sirino Soccer
  5. Mosimane gets his wish as cup draw pits Sundowns against Vaal University of ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Centurion barbershop customer on the run after killing robber
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
X