Sim Tiger on round of golf with Cyril Ramaphosa: 'What an honour to be your partner'

17 February 2020 - 12:39 By Unathi Nkanjeni
President Cyril Ramaphosa and golf prodigy Simthandile 'Sim Tiger' Tshabalala at the annual Presidential Golf Challenge at Atlantic Beach Golf Estate.
Eight-year old golf champion Simthandile “Sim Tiger” Tshabalala has reflected on his game with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The golf prodigy met the president at the weekend at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate in Melkbosstrand, where he was hosting the annual Presidential Golf Challenge, after his state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday.

The golf challenge, organised by the public service and administration department, generates funding for developmental initiatives, with this year’s contributions made to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

According to the presidency, the funds raised will help in the construction of fully functional facilities in schools through the foundation’s partner entity, Adopt-A-School.

They will also be committed to sanitation projects at schools across the country through Adopt-A-School, as part of the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative.

This year, minister of public service and administration Senzo Mchunu, deputy minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, director-general Cassius Lubisi and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa joined Ramaphosa on the golf course.

Speaking on Sim Tiger's impressive drive, Ramaphosa said the young golfer was SA's “Tiger Woods of the future”.

“You could see the drive that he demonstrated here. I could never get close to him,” Ramaphosa added.

In his newsletter, Ramaphosa said young people like Sim Tiger see the country as “a land of opportunity and promise, despite the obstacles they encounter”.

“There are young sports people like golfing prodigy Sim ‘Tiger’ Tshabalala, who is racking up international golfing awards at the tender age of eight. He is ranked seventh in the world in his age group and has won the US kids' golf tournament twice.”

Sim Tiger, who is in grade 3, has more than 20 trophies and, in January, came second in his age group in the Australian Open 2020.

In November, he was presented with the sports minister's excellence award at the SA Sport Awards and named among the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans.

