Sim Tiger on round of golf with Cyril Ramaphosa: 'What an honour to be your partner'
Eight-year old golf champion Simthandile “Sim Tiger” Tshabalala has reflected on his game with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The golf prodigy met the president at the weekend at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate in Melkbosstrand, where he was hosting the annual Presidential Golf Challenge, after his state of the nation address (Sona) in parliament on Thursday.
Thank you Mr. President, what an hour and privilege to be your partner and you have a beautiful swing too 👌🏽. Thank you for some encouraging words and advice. It means a lot to me and other children. To all the other kids; believe in yourselves, lets do this. 🇿🇦⛳ https://t.co/x4UuukMj41— Simthandile SimTiger Tshabalala (@tiger_sim) February 15, 2020
It was such a great honor to play in this year Presidential Golf Challenge with our President @CyrilRamaphosa @PresidencyZA & ubaba uHolomisa @BantuHolomisa & aunty Yolanda @Yolandacuba I had so much fun. I managed to shoot -1 under par. Thank you Mr. President 😊🇿🇦⛳ #PGC2020 pic.twitter.com/6NHxR6MVfw— Simthandile SimTiger Tshabalala (@tiger_sim) February 14, 2020
The golf challenge, organised by the public service and administration department, generates funding for developmental initiatives, with this year’s contributions made to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.
According to the presidency, the funds raised will help in the construction of fully functional facilities in schools through the foundation’s partner entity, Adopt-A-School.
They will also be committed to sanitation projects at schools across the country through Adopt-A-School, as part of the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative.
This year, minister of public service and administration Senzo Mchunu, deputy minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, director-general Cassius Lubisi and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa joined Ramaphosa on the golf course.
President @CyrilRamaphosa arrives at the Atlantic Beach Golf Estate received by @thedpsa Minister Senzo Mchunu, Deputy Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and DG in the Presidency, Dr Cassius Lubisi. President is participating in the post #SONA2020 Presidential Golf Challenge. pic.twitter.com/6OpHHpkrRD— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 14, 2020
President @CyrilRamaphosa welcomes his playing partner, 8 year old Grade 3 learner Simthandile "SimTiger" Tshabalala, to the 2020 Presidential Golf Challenge taking place in Cape Town this morning. The President delivered his #SONA2020 in Parliament yesterday. pic.twitter.com/mvqv79ztVX— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 14, 2020
@PresidentialGolfChallenge2020 in Capetown , with President Ramaphosa , Yolanda Cuba, Simthandile “Tiger”Tshabalala. Tshabalala is 8 yrs old and has won many international tournaments already @Tiger_Sim @PresidencyZA . pic.twitter.com/Y0yiJc926v— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) February 14, 2020
Speaking on Sim Tiger's impressive drive, Ramaphosa said the young golfer was SA's “Tiger Woods of the future”.
“You could see the drive that he demonstrated here. I could never get close to him,” Ramaphosa added.
In his newsletter, Ramaphosa said young people like Sim Tiger see the country as “a land of opportunity and promise, despite the obstacles they encounter”.
“There are young sports people like golfing prodigy Sim ‘Tiger’ Tshabalala, who is racking up international golfing awards at the tender age of eight. He is ranked seventh in the world in his age group and has won the US kids' golf tournament twice.”
Sim Tiger, who is in grade 3, has more than 20 trophies and, in January, came second in his age group in the Australian Open 2020.
In November, he was presented with the sports minister's excellence award at the SA Sport Awards and named among the Mail & Guardian’s 200 Young South Africans.