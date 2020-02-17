Sim Tiger on round of golf with Cyril Ramaphosa: 'What an honour to be your partner'

The golf challenge, organised by the public service and administration department, generates funding for developmental initiatives, with this year’s contributions made to the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation.

According to the presidency, the funds raised will help in the construction of fully functional facilities in schools through the foundation’s partner entity, Adopt-A-School.

They will also be committed to sanitation projects at schools across the country through Adopt-A-School, as part of the Sanitation Appropriate for Education (SAFE) initiative.

This year, minister of public service and administration Senzo Mchunu, deputy minister Sindisiwe Chikunga, director-general Cassius Lubisi and UDM leader Bantu Holomisa joined Ramaphosa on the golf course.