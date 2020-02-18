Hamilton, Messi share men's title at Laureus sports awards

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and football superstar Lionel Messi shared the Laureus sportsman of the year award at Monday's ceremony in Berlin.

Hamilton, 35, a six-time world champion and Barcelona star Messi, 32, share the award for their achievements in 2019.

This is the first time a footballer has won the award and also the first occasion in the event's 20-year history when the jury reached a tied decision.

"I am honoured to be the first to win this award being a sportsperson coming from a team sport," Messi said from Barcelona via a video message.

US gymnastics superstar Simone Biles, who won five titles at the 2019 world championships in Stuttgart to leave her with a record 25 worlds gold medals, took the Laureus sportswoman of the year award for the third time.

"It means the world to me, this is my third Laureus award and I'm really grateful," said Biles in a video message.

South Africa, who won the 2019 World Cup, were named team of the year, beating Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and the US women's football team.