Junior Simunye proud to represent Africa at softball's Youth World Cup

The fact that most South Africans are not aware of a major youth championship kicking off this weekend, has not put a damper on Mamphiri Sethosa as he prepares the SA under-18 team for Softball Youth World Cup in New Zealand.

Sethosa's team is the only African representative in the tournament playing under the auspices of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), from from Saturday to March 1 in Palmerston North

Sethosa’s youngsters, known as Simunye Junior, were the last nation to qualify for the 12-team world championship after sweeping a three-game series against Nigeria in Abuja in December 2019.

The youth cup takes place in a historic year for the sport as it makes its return to the Olympic programme for the Tokyo Games in Japan later this year.