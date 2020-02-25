Vanessa Bryant files lawsuit against company that owned chopper in which Kobe and Gianna died
Kobe Bryant's widow has filed a lawsuit against the company that owned the helicopter in which her husband and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died when the chopper crashed last month.
Seven other people, including pilot Ara Zobayan, died in the crash.
Vanessa Bryant is suing Island Express Helicopters for carelessness and negligence.
TimesLIVE reported that the helicopter did not carry a “black box” and was not equipped with any kind of “terrain awareness and warning system”, a device that might have alerted the pilot that the aircraft was dangerously close to the hillside.
In the 72-page lawsuit, shared by CBS, Vanessa alleged that Zobayan was careless and negligent by flying in cloudy conditions, and should have aborted the flight.
While financial figures were not expressed in the suit, Vanessa said she is seeking general, economic and punitive damages.
She said Zobayan, among other things, failed to properly monitor and assess the weather prior to takeoff, failed to abort the flight when he knew of the cloudy conditions and failed to properly and safely operate the helicopter, resulting in the crash.
“Defendant Zobayan was killed in the helicopter crash that is the subject of his action,” read the lawsuit.
“Defendant Island Express Helicopters and defendant Zobayan had a duty to use a degree of care that an ordinarily careful and prudent pilot would use under the same or similar circumstances.
“Defendant Island Express Helicopters is vicariously liable for any and all actions of defendant Zobayan, including his negligent and careless piloting and operation of the subject helicopter, by reason of its principal and agent relationship with Zobayan.”
Thousands gathered at Los Angeles' Staples Center on February 24 2020 to pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant. Kobe and his daughter, Gianna, were among nine people who died in a helicopter accident in Los Angeles on January 26 2020. NBA legends, such as Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal, were among the speakers, while Beyonce and Alicia Keys performed moving tributes.