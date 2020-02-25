Vanessa Bryant files lawsuit against company that owned chopper in which Kobe and Gianna died

Kobe Bryant's widow has filed a lawsuit against the company that owned the helicopter in which her husband and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, died when the chopper crashed last month.

Seven other people, including pilot Ara Zobayan, died in the crash.

Vanessa Bryant is suing Island Express Helicopters for carelessness and negligence.

TimesLIVE reported that the helicopter did not carry a “black box” and was not equipped with any kind of “terrain awareness and warning system”, a device that might have alerted the pilot that the aircraft was dangerously close to the hillside.