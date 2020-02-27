Ja mon! It's track to tunes for Usain Bolt

Retired athlete Usain Bolt is carving a new career in the music industry.

The Jamaican former sprinter, who retired after losing a championship in 2017, recently dropped his reggae joint, titled I Need Your Love.

The song, which has more than four thousand views on YouTube, comes after the 33-year-old revealed his first project as a producer last year.

It is also a follow-up to his first single, Olympe Rosé, that has been watched nearly three million times on the video-sharing platform.