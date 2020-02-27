Sport

Ja mon! It's track to tunes for Usain Bolt

27 February 2020 - 10:25 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Usain Bolt switches it up, makes reggae music.
Retired athlete Usain Bolt is carving a new career in the music industry.

The Jamaican former sprinter, who retired after losing a championship in 2017, recently dropped his reggae joint, titled I Need Your Love.

The song, which has more than four thousand views on YouTube, comes after the 33-year-old revealed his first project as a producer last year.

It is also a follow-up to his first single, Olympe Rosé, that has been watched nearly three million times on the video-sharing platform.

In an interview with US Business Insider, the nine-time Olympic gold medallist said he's always wanted to do music and is planning on collaborating with Quavo, one of three members of Migos.

“We actually met with Quavo to discuss going to Los Angeles, to just feel the vibe and see if he wanted to do something together.”

On Twitter, Bolt said: “When your best friend drops a mad tune you have to roll with the energy.”

