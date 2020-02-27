Sport

Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial memorabilia going for up to R15,000 on eBay

27 February 2020 - 05:41 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Kobe and Gianna Bryant were killed in a helicopter crash last month.
Image: Screencrab from eBay

A few days after Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s memorial, people are selling memorabilia from the event on eBay for thousands of Madiba faces.

According to TMZ, those present at the service at the Staples Centre in Los Angeles received memorabilia, including T-shirts, pins, commemorative tickets and programmes.

The bid for certain memorabilia started in the low thousands, with some items fetching exorbitant amounts.

One eBay listing that offered a memorial tee honouring the late NBA great, a programme and a ticket from the event, had a starting bid of R4,572 on Wednesday.

Another listing, for a T-shirt, was at R2,896. The “full package” – ticket, programme, pin and T-shirt – was going for R15,000.

