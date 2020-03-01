Sport

Independent lawyer to probe claims Ravele's bid for Sascoc presidency was blocked

01 March 2020 - 11:34 By David Isaacson
Ntambi Ravele insists she has enough experience to lead Sascoc.
Ntambi Ravele insists she has enough experience to lead Sascoc.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

A claim by veteran administrator Ntambi Ravele that her bid to stand for president at the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) elections was blocked is to be investigated.

In a letter to sport minister Nathi Mthethwa and the Sascoc board‚ Ravele alleged that acting Sascoc president Barry Hendricks and Tennis South Africa (TSA) president Gavin Crookes had conspired against her.

Both have denied the accusation‚ saying they had had an informal discussion during which Hendricks had told Crookes that he didn’t think TSA’s two potential candidates‚ Ravele and Riad Davids‚ stood a chance in the March 28 poll.

Crookes reflected Hendricks’ opinion in an email to TSA board members‚ which Ravele took as proof that they had conspired against her — the TSA board voted against endorsing her as a candidate for the Sascoc presidency.

The issue was raised at a Sascoc board meeting on Friday at which they agreed to appoint an independent lawyer to probe Ravele’s allegations.

Hendricks said the independent legal person would have two weeks to report back.​

READ MORE:

SA Olympic boxing hopes burn as administrators fiddle

SA's Olympic boxing hopefuls have probably been condemned to another Games in the wilderness because their inept administration failed to secure ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Wayde van Niekerk is back in the groove

The only lightning visible at Bloemfontein's athletics stadium yesterday shot down from the thick clouds, but the way Wayde van Niekerk cantered ...
Sport
14 hours ago

Sascoc, tennis bosses deny blocking Ravele's nomination for top post

Nominations for the new Sascoc elections have yet to close, but already the electioneering has been raised with the sport ministry amid allegations ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. 'Scara' Thindwa on Kaizer Chiefs: 'I'll be honest with you‚ I don’t like the ... Soccer
  2. Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez set to play at Orlando Stadium Soccer
  3. Percy Tau takes flak after Brugge's Old Trafford rout Soccer
  4. EXCLUSIVE: Openly gay soccer player Phuti Lekoloane says SA is not ready to ... Soccer
  5. Akpeyi magnificent as Kaizer Chiefs quell Orlando Pirates' fire Soccer

Latest Videos

EFF “shuts down Sandton” as they March towards Eskom HQ
'Queen Sono': Netflix's first African original series premieres

Related articles

  1. Small SA Paralympic team still packs star power Sport
  2. Midmar stars in the dark Sport
  3. Sascoc votes for gender equity at board level Sport
  4. Record number of athletes expected to be part of SA Olympic team to Tokyo Sport
  5. Cash is king in ensuring success of athletes, says Sascoc Sport
  6. SA has two competitors at Winter Youth Olympics Sport
  7. SA's sport and olympic hopes at a critical crossroads Sport
  8. Swimmer Natalie Du Toit in Sascoc debacle Sport
  9. Jacques Faul: CSA ‘match ready’ for the England series, but ... Cricket
X