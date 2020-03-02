Sport

Third Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight is on - by July at the latest

02 March 2020 - 16:23 By REUTERS
The third Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight is scheduled for the middle of this year.
The third Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight is scheduled for the middle of this year.
Image: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

A third fight between WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder is on and set for the US by early July, the Briton’s promoter, Frank Warren, said on Monday.

Fury took the title in Las Vegas on February 22 with a seventh-round stoppage of Wilder, who fought the Briton to a split-decision draw in their first meeting in December 2018.

Warren had said he wanted Fury to fight fellow Briton Anthony Joshua next in a world title unification bout, but Wilder had a rematch clause.

“He’s invoked the rematch clause so that is what we are working towards,” Warren told talkSPORT radio.

“It’s contracted to take place in the US. That is in the contract and set in stone unless everyone agrees differently. But at the moment it is due to take place in the US,” said the promoter. “It will take place by the end of June, early July, no later than that.”

Joshua will face Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev, the IBF’s mandatory challenger, at Tottenham Hotspur’s 62,000-seater stadium on June 20.

The Briton defeated Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Jnr in a December rematch in Saudi Arabia to win back his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO world titles. 

Wilder to be paid off to allow Fury-Joshua match

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will fight each other again this year if they both come through their next bouts, Fury's promoter Frank Warren ...
Sport
1 day ago

Tyson Fury batters champion Deontay Wilder in TKO triumph in WBC heavyweight title rematch

Tyson Fury dominated Deontay Wilder on the way to a seventh-round technical knockout, seizing the World Boxing Council heavyweight title as he handed ...
Sport
1 week ago

Conor McGregor demolishes Donald Cerrone in 40-second return to UFC octagon

Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just ...
Sport
1 month ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm sorry for this word I used': Zinnbauer after uttering an expletive ... Soccer
  2. Siphiwe Tshabalala remembers the Soweto Derby where his mom died Soccer
  3. Percy Tau takes flak after Brugge's Old Trafford rout Soccer
  4. Akpeyi magnificent as Kaizer Chiefs quell Orlando Pirates' fire Soccer
  5. LOL! Floyd Shivambu blames ANC MP Jackson Mthembu for Pirates loss to Chiefs Soccer

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X