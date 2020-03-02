Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' over photos of helicopter crash being taken & shared

Vanessa Bryant, who lost her husband NBA legend Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna in a helicopter crash in January, personally visited law officials after learning pictures of the crash scene had been taken and shared.

CNN reports Vanessa went to the sheriff's office on the day of the crash and asked that the scene be protected from photographers.

Nine people were killed in the crash in California and investigators took days to identify the bodies.

On Facebook, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it was investigating the claims that officials who were first on the scene took pictures and later shared them.

“The Sheriff is deeply disturbed at the thought deputies could allegedly engage in such an insensitive act. A thorough investigation will be conducted by the Department, with the number one priority of protecting the dignity and privacy of the victims and their families,” reads part of the statement.

In a statement from Vanessa's lawyer, Gary Robb, she called the sharing of the images “inexcusable” and “an unspeakable violation of human dignity”.