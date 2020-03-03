Sport

Investigation finds eight officials took and shared snaps of Kobe Bryant crash

03 March 2020 - 07:06 By Jessica Levitt
Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, died in a helicopter crash in January.
Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, died in a helicopter crash in January.
Image: (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

At least eight deputies have been singled out as having taken and shared images of the deadly helicopter crash in California that saw nine people die, including basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.

Kobe's widow, Vanessa, visited the Los Angeles County Sheriff's offices to ask that stern action be taken against those who took and shared images of the January crash scene.

WATCH | Vanessa Bryant's touching tribute to daughter Gigi & husband Kobe

Vanessa Bryant said Kobe was a good father to their daughters and that Gigi would have been the best female basketball player in the US
Sport
6 days ago

LA County sheriff Alex Villanueva said at least eight deputies were involved, calling their actions a “punch to the gut,” reports TMZ.

It's not a crime to take pictures, but it is against department policy.

Villanueva apologised to the families,

MORE

Vanessa Bryant 'devastated' over photos of helicopter crash being taken & shared

Vanessa Bryant calls for tough action against those who shared images of the helicopter crash scene.
Sport
1 day ago

Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial memorabilia going for up to R15,000 on eBay

Items from Kobe and Gianna Bryant's memorial service in Los Angeles are being resold on eBay
Sport
5 days ago

WATCH | Tearful Michael Jordan commemorates 'little brother' Kobe Bryant

A tearful Michael Jordan on Monday remembered his "little brother" Kobe Bryant at a star-filled memorial in Los Angeles for the basketball great and ...
Sport
6 days ago

Most read

  1. 'I'm sorry for this word I used': Zinnbauer after uttering an expletive ... Soccer
  2. Siphiwe Tshabalala remembers the Soweto Derby where his mom died Soccer
  3. LOL! Floyd Shivambu blames ANC MP Jackson Mthembu for Pirates loss to Chiefs Soccer
  4. Chiefs coach Middendorp praises Akpeyi for his monstrous performance against ... Soccer
  5. Akpeyi magnificent as Kaizer Chiefs quell Orlando Pirates' fire Soccer

Latest Videos

'We don't want to be here': Refugees removed from church encampment in Cape ...
#Coronavirus: 6 key points on South Africans being repatriated from Wuhan
X