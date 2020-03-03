Investigation finds eight officials took and shared snaps of Kobe Bryant crash
03 March 2020 - 07:06
At least eight deputies have been singled out as having taken and shared images of the deadly helicopter crash in California that saw nine people die, including basketball star Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna.
Kobe's widow, Vanessa, visited the Los Angeles County Sheriff's offices to ask that stern action be taken against those who took and shared images of the January crash scene.
LA County sheriff Alex Villanueva said at least eight deputies were involved, calling their actions a “punch to the gut,” reports TMZ.
It's not a crime to take pictures, but it is against department policy.
Villanueva apologised to the families,