Some 350 ex-fighters reconnected in Pretoria at the weekend‚ trading old war stories like they used to exchange leather in decades gone by.

The gathering marked the launch of Boxing Legends United‚ the brainchild of former SA lightweight champion Danny Myburgh who wants to help both old professionals and up-and-coming amateurs.

The more recent of yesterday’s heroes‚ like former world champions Dingaan Thobela‚ Lehlohonolo Ledwaba‚ Cassius Baloyi‚ Jan Bergman and Sebastiaan Rothmann mixed seamlessly with the stars from more distant eras‚ such as Harold Volbrecht and Jimmy Abbott and amateur stalwarts Dan Bushney and the Markotter brothers‚ Kit and Pat.

They were all in their element at Bernie’s Joint in industrial Pretoria‚ surrounded by vintage cars and their own classic tales.

Abbott recalled trying to spend his first boxing purse on comics. He took his cheque to a CNA‚ but before he could indulge his love for Archie‚ Jughead and various super heroes‚ his dad intervened.

“I wanted to buy comics‚ but my father came and he took my cheque away‚” he said.

Abbott‚ a giant of a boxer who possessed good handspeed and a granite chin‚ was tipped for stardom as a heavyweight.

“After I knocked out Kallie Knoetze [in one round] I thought I’d become a world champion.”