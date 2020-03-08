Sport

Zinzi Chabangu claims first SA record of 2020 season

08 March 2020 - 12:13 By David Isaacson
University of Johannesburg's Zinzi Chabangu was in scintillating form at the Tuks track at the University of Pretoria on Saturday March 7 2020.
University of Johannesburg's Zinzi Chabangu was in scintillating form at the Tuks track at the University of Pretoria on Saturday March 7 2020.
Image: Reg Caldecott

Zinzi Chabangu has broken the first SA record of the season‚ flying to 14.02m in the women’s triple jump in Pretoria at the weekend.

The University of Johannesburg student added 13cm to the previous mark of 13.89‚ set by Patience Ntshingila in 2012.

Chabangu’s previous best was 13.65m.

“Because it is an Olympic year‚ the goal is to go big‚ but I did not expect to do so today‚” she was quoted as saying in a statement by the University of Pretoria’s athletics club.

“I did not have the best of starts. I overstepped with my first jump.

"The second one was the big one‚ but somehow then I lost the plot.

“I had a real adrenaline rush after the 14.02m jump. It led to me getting over-eager. I so wanted another big jump. Unfortunately I kept on over-stepping.”

The Olympic qualifying mark for Tokyo 2020 is 14.32.​

READ MORE:

Caster Semenya finds fresh hunting grounds

It's nearly time for Caster Semenya's big reveal.
Sport
13 hours ago

Sport in chaos: how the coronavirus has hit events globally

Paris - The Six Nations rugby union match between Italy and England was postponed on Thursday, the latest high-profile sports event to be scratched ...
Sport
1 day ago

Leaving SA amid coronavirus outbreak? We answer your burning questions

Insurance, doctors' advice, and the golden rules for staying safe in transit - here's everything SA travellers need to know
Lifestyle
13 hours ago

Most read

  1. Former Bafana star Sibusiso Zuma says the last time he saw a Safa official was ... Soccer
  2. Siphiwe Tshabalala remembers the Soweto Derby where his mom died Soccer
  3. ‘Economy is fragile’: Why Chippa could not pay for Zimbabwean twins Soccer
  4. Sundowns knocked out of Champions League by Al Ahly Soccer
  5. PSL leaders Kaizer Chiefs poor in shock defeat to last-placed AmaZulu Soccer

Latest Videos

Alcohol & drugs led to 'broken-hearted' Ninow acting out of character: defence ...
Health minister confirms first case of coronavirus in SA

Related articles

  1. Travel insurance in the age of coronavirus: what's the deal? Travel
  2. Japan's contract allows postponing of Tokyo Olympic Games to end of year: ... Sport
  3. LISTEN | Wayde van Niekerk to focus only on the 400m at Tokyo Olympics Sport
  4. I want my Olympic gold‚ says Chad le Clos after dope cheat Sun Yang 's ban Sport
  5. Growing concern in Premier League over coronavirus Sport
  6. Inside SA's plan to bring citizens home from coronavirus epicentre News
  7. Nigeria reports first new coronavirus case in sub-Saharan Africa Africa
  8. Small SA Paralympic team still packs star power Sport
  9. Bafana player in limbo after coronavirus outbreak forces suspension of football ... Soccer
  10. London can host 2020 Olympic Games if moved over coronavirus, says mayor ... Sport
X