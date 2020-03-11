Sport

Haas, McLaren Formula One team members tested for coronavirus

Formula One organisers have already postponed the Chinese Grand Prix scheduled in April, while the Bahrain Grand Prix will go ahead without spectators on March 22

11 March 2020 - 10:23 By Reuters
Members of the McLaren team work in pit lane at the Albert Park circuit ahead of the Formula One Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne on March 11, 2020.
Image: William WEST / AFP

Two members of the Haas Formula One team and one from McLaren were quarantined on Wednesday as a precaution amid coronavirus fears ahead of Sunday's season-opening race in Melbourne.

"Two members of team have been quarantined and remain in hotel room. They displayed symptoms of a cold," a spokesperson for Haas told Reuters.

McLaren said one team member had self-isolated in the hotel as a precaution.

"We expect to receive the results overnight. The team is operating as per our normal schedule," McLaren said.

Reuters has sought comment from the organisers.

Formula One organisers have already postponed the Chinese Grand Prix race scheduled in April, while the Bahrain Grand Prix will go ahead without spectators on March 22. 

